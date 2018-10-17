First a note on a few of those who have fallen off the list since 2017. RIP to last year's inaugural winner, John McCain, who passed away earlier this year due to natural causes. The list won't be the same without him.
Also failing to make the cut this year are the likes of Louise Mensch and Molly McKew. Last year, their overblown hysterics really stood out from the crowd. However, 12 months on, the rest of the world's Russophobes have caught up. They've had their time.
So here are 2018's Top 10 Russophobes:
1. The Atlantic Council - the Russophobe think tank
A prime example of the expertise it offers comes in the form of Ben Nimmo, a 'Digital Forensic Research Analyst,' which is a fancy way of saying he gets paid to read Twitter. His specialism includes incorrectly identifying 'Kremlin trolls' and refusing to admit he's wrong when they turn out to be retired British pensioners with a non-mainstream view of the world.
Basically, if you spot an anti-Russia "analyst" in the media, there's a very good chance you'll find them on the Atlantic Council's payroll as well.
2. Conservative Party - elected Russophobes
Of course, the Tory party can control its Russophobia when it comes to Russians giving them financial donations!
3. Rachel Maddow - Russophobia gone Madd
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is making Russophobia work for her. An "all roads lead to Moscow" style of presenting, heavily concentrating on fake news and conspiracy about Russia has seen her ratings soar. A real highlight is when she claimed that Russia is the main beneficiary of good relations between nuclear powers the US and North Korea simply because it shares a border with the North. Her paranoia-led '2 +2=5' method of analysis is something to behold. "Every day I leave my show and I think I'm going to be talking about something else," Maddow has said, lamenting her obsession with Russia. Breaking news: You choose the stories Rach! Yep, she's totally Mad-dow.
4. The Skripal Pundits - Russophobes for hire
Comment: See more:
- We Can Actively Assume That Skripal Was Poisoned by The British Government
- Joe Quinn on Sputnik: 'Skripal Affair Part of Anglo-American Ideological War Against Russia'
- Skripal Likely Poisoned by British Intelligence in Effort to Smear and Silence Russian World View
5. UK Fake News Inquiry - Russophobia by committee
The UK parliamentary inquiry into fake news was absolutely hell-bent on proving its predetermined conclusion that Russian interference was to blame for Brexit, call it "Hillary syndrome" if you like. When Facebook and Twitter told the head of the inquiry, Damian Collins MP, that they could find no evidence of any kind of systematic Russian interference through social media, he just kept asking them, and they just kept not finding anything.
In the end, the committee of British MPs simply published their report using information gathered by a little-known organization which refused to release its data or its methods. Great work all round.
6. Michael McFaul - diplomatic Russophobe
7. Daily Beast - Russophobia as journalism
The Daily Beast takes over from last year's entry, Buzzfeed, thanks to its dedication to over-the-top rabid Russophobia posing as journalism - but then it is the home of Michael Weiss, who if you're interested you'll find on the Atlantic Council website too. Some scaremongering highlights from the Daily Beast in recent weeks include 'How Russia keeps exploiting American white supremacy,' 'Russia's cyberattacks aren't meddling, they're acts of war,' 'Russia is running an actual contest to troll the world,' and 'Researchers: No evidence that Russia is messing with campaign 2018 - yet' etc. etc.... you get the point.
8. Hillary Clinton - bad loser Russophobe
9. Bill Browder - not for profit Russophobe
Comment: See more:
- Bill Browder: Criminal, con-man, liar, Magnitsky Act agitator and the man who made Russiagate possible
- Bombshell! Putin reveals Bill Browder sent $400 million to Hillary Clinton campaign from Russia without paying taxes with help of US intel officers (UPDATE)
- The most dangerous man in the world? How Bill Browder's greed helped spark a new Cold War
- Bill Browder tries to shut down film about his $230 million theft from Russia and how he left Magnitsky to die in prison
10. Justin Trudeau - bandwagon Russophobe
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be a surprise entry to many. Sure, he's jumped on the bandwagon and made the usual allegations of meddling and election interference against Russia, saying it faces "real consequences," but then again, who hasn't this year? The thing is though, Trudeau literally pretends to like everyone and everything, so from him, that kind of criticism really hurts.