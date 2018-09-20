"Despite his [Browder's] contentions about the 'illegality' of the documentary, he has never succeeded in any legal suits to that effect. His only legal suit against Piraya Film...failed, as the City Court decided that the publication of the film was protected by free press."

"In other words, this is a normal case of critical journalism, where persons - in this case highly public figures - who are subject to a critical light, try through censorship to stop the critical questions from being posed, rather than actually facing and answering the questions.



This is, of course, quite contrary to how freedom of the press works in Europe, the United States of America (USA) or in any other democratic society."

Browder's "Story"

"It's like a film script about Russia written for the Western audience." - Nekrasov

Q: "And one of the things that you've said is the seals were used in the fraud, right?"



Browder: "Yes."



Q: "The seals that were seized by the Ministry of Interior were used in the fraud. You said it repeatedly, right?



Browder: "I've said the stamps, seals, and certificates were used in the fraud."



Q: "But you said the seals were used in the fraud, correct?"



Browder: "Correct."



Q: "But you've known for many years that there are - that there is an analysis that shows the same seals were not used in the fraud. Isn't that true?

"New seals substituting those withdrawn by officers of the Main Investigative Directorate at the Central Internal Affairs Directorate for Moscow on June 4, 2007 were manufactured in the end of June - beginning of July 2007. From this moment new seals only were the real seals of the aforementioned companies [Hermitage's three shell companies that were allegedly stolen]...."

"I learnt from the copy of the search record that the search was launched as part of the criminal investigation into the activities of Kameya..."

The stolen companies and the $230 million theft

"I called the smartest lawyer I knew..." - Browder

There had been an "enormous spike in deposits" within those accounts that curiously matched Hermitage Capital's tax payment: $230 million.

The December complaints

"That was our alibi - to prove we're not implicated in that crime." - Khareitdinov

"Three weeks before the big [$230 million] theft I wrote complaints, delivered them personally to the General Prosecutor's office. I told them, get on with it. We give you enough to go by. That was our alibi - to prove we're not implicated in that crime."

Rimma Mikhailovna Starova and Magnistsky's testimony

"They killed my lawyer." - Browder

Browder's "

Sergei the whistleblower" story didn't exist until almost a year later in March 2009

Power of attorney

"It's like saying instead of 'my car was stolen,' you say, 'We suspect that the car was driven to an empty house to lure some things that didn't exist.'" - Nekrasov

Hermitage/HSBC controlled → Kone Holdings (Cyprus) controlled → Stolen shell company Makhaon



Hermitage/HSBC controlled → Glendora Holdings (Cyprus) controlled → Stolen shell companies Rilend and Parfenion

HSBC/Hermitage controls → Kone and Glendora (which controls Browder's three shell companies) → Gives power of attorney to Octai Gasanov → Gasanov sells Browder's three shell companies → Viktor Markelov, owner of Pluton

Magnitsky's death

"I didn't know how the film should end. I rewrote my script many times as there were different versions of Magnitsky's death." - Nekrasov

Nekrasov interviewed Magnitsky's mother who believes that her son died from medical neglect.

The crux of Browder's story

"Browder and company are lying - blatantly and constantly." - Karpov

"As for Sergei Magnitsky, why would I kill him? Magnitsky supposedly accused me of that crime. Allegedly I was involved in the theft. But I haven't seen a single document signed by Magnitsky - accusing me of the theft of companies, or the theft of 230 million dollars from the Russian treasury. Browder claims he hired a lawyer to investigate, the lawyer exposed us, we locked him up. But if there's no sign of him exposing us, their story falls apart."

Interview with Browder

"I'd be really careful about going out and trying to do a whole, sort of, thing about Sergei not being the whistleblower..." - Browder

Nekrasov: "But on the 7th of October I found no names."



Browder: "But if you look at the testimony the names were named in June and he was reaffirming his testimony on the 8th of October."



Nekrasov: "On the 5th of June, it was not really known about the tax fraud."



Browder: "So he didn't name their names on the tax fraud, he named their names on the company theft and then in July, the...I...I...I'd have to go back to our records..."

Browder: "I...I...I'd have to go back to our records to figure out who was the first one but we had a team approach to the whole thing so it could have been Magnitsky, could have been any one of our other lawyers but, um, ah, there was an ongoing investigation which led to the discovery of the tax rebate fraud."

"Anybody who says that Sergei Magnitsky didn't expose a crime before he was arrested is trying to white-wash the role of the Russian government...



I'd be really careful about going out and trying to do a whole, sort of, thing about Sergei not being the whistleblower because it's not going to do well for your credibility...I mean, it's just not true, this is sort of the subtle FSB version..."

