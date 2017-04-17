This film was made by the main Russian government news broadcasting company, Rossiya 1.
It alleges that Bill Browder, the legendary American hedge fund manager who from 1995 - 2005 was the largest foreign investor in Russia, controlling billions of $ and a significant share of Russia's leading companies, was in fact a CIA front.
At one point his funds owned 7% of Gazprom, using what the film argues were illegal schemes to acquire shares.
The film argues that Browder's whole involvement with Russia was a CIA operation to disrupt Russia politically and economically.
It alleges that in 2006, Browder was instructed by the CIA to provide financial support to the rising opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, and that the two then closely cooperated for the next 5 years.
As evidence, the film cites hacked CIA email and skype correspondence which it claims fell into Russian hands during the government upheaval in Kiev in 2014.
Comment: More likely, they held onto the documents they'd obtained and only published them after the Anglos organized the coup in Kiev.
When the film appeared, Browder and Navalny charged that the evidence was faked, and Navalny sued Rossiya 1 for libel. As of the translation of this video, (July 2016), the suit has not been concluded.
Browder was expelled from Russia in 2006, after which he led a highly successful public campaign criticizing Russia and Putin. The film argues that the campaign was financed by the CIA.
The campaign demanded sanctions against Russia for what Browder alleged was the murder of one of his employees, Sergei Magnitsky, and theft from his companies, by corrupt Russian officials.
His campaign resulted in the famous "Magnitsky Act" sanctions against Russia, passed by Congress in 2012.
The film alleges that this cynically misrepresents the facts. It alleges that Magnitsky ended up in jail for carrying out major fraud for Browder, and that he was on the verge of testifying against Browder when he died. It cites the hacked CIA mail as evidence that the CIA managed to orchestrate Magnitsky's death in prison.
The film argues that the only people with a motive for Magnitsky's death were Browder and the CIA, because his testimony about the tax fraud would have been devastating.
The film includes embarrassing details of tax avoidance schemes used by Browder and Magnitsky, including hiring barely literate invalids in remote corners of Russia as fake executives in order to receive tax breaks amounting to hundreds of millions of $.
The film then alleges, again citing the hacked CIA correspondence, that in 2010 Browder paid Navalny $300,000 to conduct a PR campaign in Russia in support of the Magnitsky Act.
Comment: ...specifically, they organized anti-corruption, anti-government protests on the back of the 'uproar' over the 'exposure' of this 'scandal'. Little did upset Russians know - at that point - that the scandal was organized from Washington and London. At one point in the film, lawyers for Browder's scheme ('Hermitage Capital Trust') in London are emailing Navalny in the build-up to and during the Bolotnaya protests in Moscow, warning him to not be so hasty in promoting his 'revolution':
20 October 2011: "We have our own goals. Bill [Browder] asks you to be more careful. We strongly discourage you from interfering in the election process [the 2012 elections in Russia took place several months later, so the protests were timed to influence that]. It's not your aim. Watching, covering - yes. Protests - no."
28 October 2011: "Let's not get involved in the politics. It's the next stage. It's much more interesting and important to work with minority assets, which undermine the financial system from the inside. Believe me, financial scandals are much more tangible than political ones."But Navalny couldn't help himself; he pushed for an 'Occupy Russia' movement with protests in every major Russian city, and the authorities stamped it out. This insight into how Western reality-creators operate begs the question: how many 'financial scandals' around the world are their own "tangible" operations designed to stir revolution from within/below?
This documentary was never aired separately, rather appeared as a segment within the April 13, 2016 episode of the popular Russian political talk show Spetsialnii Korrespondent.
The episode consisted of an emotional 1.5 hour discussion of the film, with several people who appeared in the film present (only in Russian).
Of the 10-plus guests, all but one, an American journalist, argued heatedly that Browder had clearly committed gross financial crimes and agreed with the film.
The comment leading into the beginning of the film is typical of the tone of the talk show, where the Deputy Chairman of Russia's parliament compares Browder to an "intestinal tapeworm".
Comment: A very apt metaphor for the parasitic and destructive Western elites.
At the conclusion of the film, the talk show guests discussed the film for a further 1.5 hours. About half of the guests were also featured in the film, and they were able to go into much more detail about their knowledge of the Browder case.
The discussion became very emotional, with some guests shouting about what they alleged are Browder's crimes.
