War changes everything

It is not too late

Why the demonization of Putin is dangerous

In the past year, quite a few people have asked me why I wrote Grand Deception, my twice banned book about Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and the historical relations between Russia and the West. Some of them have asked me to write down the answer I gave them in a way that could be shared, since the story seems very relevant to today's circumstances and risk of a major military conflagration we are facing. So here goes...Writing a book is not easy. Even if you think you know exactly what you want to say, you can't just rant off whatever's on your mind. You have to think through the book's structure, formulate an outline and decide where each part of the story fits so that you may produce a coherent and readable whole, which is a laborious and at times frustrating process.So why go through all the trouble? There's some background to my urge to write Grand Deception. As a young man I've lived through the breakout of war in the former Yugoslavia and I served in the Croatian army during the war. The remarkable thing about the build-up to that war was that. It seemed unthinkable. I certainly did not think it would happen.Yugoslavia's ethnicities, cultures and religions were intertwined in many ways over many generations. While haters did exist,. However, once the shooting, the victims and the destruction started to happen, everything changed.: nuanced, empathic regard for the other side quickly went out of style, pacifism became unpatriotic, and political opposition became tantamount to treason.The business of war then became the nation's primary preoccupation.Having lived through this makes it hard for me to be relaxed about Bill Browder's relentless, unhinged demonization of Russia and its leadership. The effectiveness of his anti-Russian campaigning indicates that there's a powerful network backing him, and that their agenda far eclipses Browder's supposed fight for justice for lawyer-accountant Sergei Magnitsky ( see Tom Luongo's recent scoops corroborating this ). His campaign has in fact served an unrelenting escalation of the west's hostile posturing toward Russia, which is worse than what we've seen during last century's Cold War against the Soviet Union.At present, we can still talk about Russia and Vladimir Putin in somewhat nuanced terms, exchange opposing opinions and disagree. A hot war with Russia is still unthinkable to most people. For me however, it is not difficult to imagine that one provocation, one false-flag incident credibly attributed to Russia could dramatically change all that. Our societies might suddenly polarize and the collective psyche could morph into the black-and-white, us against them mode...This, in brief is why I wrote Grand Deception. My intent was to unmask Bill Browder's narrative, which is being used to bolster the rationale for the west's hostile posturing toward Russia. I also wanted to counter the ceaseless demonization of Russia and of Vladimir Putin. Deception and demonization serve to bring about public consent for, or at least a passive acquiescence to war.The demonization of the person of Vladimir Putin might be particularly dangerous as it predisposes the public, especially those who deem themselves fair minded and progressive, to accept war perhaps to help the Russian people free themselves from the tyranny and attain greater democracy and prosperity. While a war for resources or hegemony is always unacceptable to the public, a war for the reasons of human rights is a different thing altogether. I have met depressingly many otherwise well-meaning and learned intellectuals strain to justify even clearly illegal wars, so long as they are perceived to be motivated by human rights considerations.Thus,Examples include Slobodan Milosevic (Serbia), Saddam Hussein (Iraq), Moammar Gaddafi (Libya) and Bashar Al Assad (Syria). As the media do their part, it becomes very difficult to find any positive - or even somewhat balanced - coverage of the designated villain.Vladimir Putin has been cast in the role of villain almost from the very beginning of his Presidency. Unflattering, negative coverage is being produced almost without interruption, and ceaseless repetition of allegations is used where real evidence is should be presented. A good example is the way Bill Browder "proved" Putin's corruption. His proof is laughable but this hasn't kept numerous media personalities from treating him as an authority and repeating his allegations as unquestionable facts. As suspicious as such blatant bias should be, the strategy seems to be effective.As the demonization campaign escalated to hysteria in the aftermath of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, I decided to do some independent research and try to discern the other side of Vladimir Putin: who he is as a person. Did he deserve all the slander he receives daily from the western press? Do his actions show him to be a vicious tyrant? Or are we being lied to? For the reasons I've just detailed, I've devoted an important part of the Grand Deception to this issue and will be sharing my research in a series of articles over the coming several days.Originally published on The Naked Hedgie