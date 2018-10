© Reuters/Mike Segar/Robert Paterson



Monica Lewinsky was an adult when having an affair with the US President Bill Clinton, and that absolves him of any responsibility, Clinton's ever-protective wife and failed presidential candidate Hillary has said.Hillary Clinton was speaking to CBS' Sunday Morning when anchor Tony Dokoupil asked her about Bill Clinton's 1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.Throughout it all, Hillary remained protective, even calling the entire case aEven though it all turned out to be true, Bill had done nothing wrong, Hillary believes. And when asked whether she believes he should have stepped down, she said:Dokoupil pressed the point, arguing that such an affair can be seen asClinton answered, and immediately cut the line of questioning short, wading intoIn the era of #MeToo, when sexual misconduct, or allegations thereof, return to bite powerful men in the backside sometimes decades after,At least 19 women have accused him, but he denies and dismisses the claims, at times accusing the women in question of getting paid by his political enemies.Bill Clinton's own past, meanwhile, haunts him with more than just the Lewinsky scandal as well.But his wife Hillary says- even when comparing them to Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the multiple FBI background checks that couldn't save him from having to testify along with a late accuser as he fought to secure the seat.Broaddrick, whose case was never litigated, has started an online petition to " Order a federal investigation into sex crimes committed by Bill Clinton ," which is still 65,000 signatures short of the 100,000 it needs to get to the White House.