"There is no collusion. I don't wanna pledge. Why should I pledge to you? If I pledge, I'll pledge. I don't have to pledge to you."

Stahl: I'm-- I'm gonna change the subject again.



Trump: Well, no, even the way you asked me a question, like, about separation. When I say Obama did it, you don't wanna talk about it. When I say I did it, let's make a big deal of it.

"Lesley, it's okay. In the meantime, I'm president--and you're not."

'China is a bigger problem than Russia'

Trump: I'm not doing anything.



Stahl: You are, you are.

'Trade war with China is only a skirmish'

"I called it, actually I called it a battle. But, actually, I'm gonna lower that. I consider it a skirmish. And we're gonna win."

'Embrace, but no love with Kim'

Trump: Okay. That's just a figure of speech.



Stahl: No, it's like an embrace.



Trump: It well, let it be an embrace. Let it be whatever it is to get the job done.

'US is not hostile to EU, but EU is'

"Now, I like NATO, NATO's fine. But you know what? We shouldn't be paying almost the entire cost of NATO to protect Europe. And then on top of that, they take advantage of us on trade. They're not going to do it anymore."