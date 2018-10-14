© Jeff Semple / Global News

"He's done a lot for the country. There is no one like him," said a young woman relaxing at a beach in St. Petersburg. "He's the coolest."

86 per cent of young Russian adults (between 18 and 24 years old) approve of

Vladimir Putin

as president, the highest approval rating among any age group.

But on the whole, young Russian adults appear willing to accept Putin's iron fist and aggressive foreign policy, in return for what they see as economic stability.

"I don't believe that I can change something in my country," Olga said.

by a landslide

