the United States simply has no desire to make promises of non-involvement in Russia's sovereign affairs, while Moscow could guarantee such behavior on its side at any time

, a senior Russian diplomat told reporters.Moscow has repeatedly offered such an agreement to the US State Department in recent years, and noted that the scheme worked in 1933 to restore healthy relations between the United States and the Soviet Union, said the head of the Foreign Relations Department the North America, Georgy Borisenko.In 1933, Soviet Foreign Minister Maksim Litvinov and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt exchanged personal notes with obligations not to interfere in the sovereign affairs of the other nation, Borisenko noted. He said that these mutual guarantees were given at the insistence of the United States because, after the Great Depression, Washington was extremely concerned about the spread of communist ideas."Today we are proposing to exchange letters with similar content, for example between the heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States. Unfortunately,," declared the diplomat.He said the last time Moscow proposed a non-interventionist pact for Washington was in June this year, ahead of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki. The US again issued a negative response to the offer.Such developments give a strong impression thatRussia has repeatedly rejected American accusations of attempts to influence its domestic policy, which has become especially strong during and after the 2016 presidential elections. At the same time, Russia has detected attempts to influence its internal political processes from the US territory, such as mass attacks on state agency websites and election bodies, but resisted accusing US officials of orchestrating or supporting such attacks.