A top anti-corruption Russian police officer has been shot down and killed after leaving her home in Moscow.A gunman approached Colonel Shiskina as she left her apartment in Arkhangelskoye, on the outskirts of Moscow, and shot her in the neck.According to Radio Free Europe , chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin has taken personal charge of the investigation.Bastriykin is a close aide of Russian president Vladimir Putin.Investigators are probing whether one of the criminal gangs she had been probing may have ordered her assassination.