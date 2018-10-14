SOTT Radio
Russia's top anti-corruption officer murdered outside her apartment
Darren Boyle
Daily Mail
Fri, 12 Oct 2018 13:33 UTC
Daily Mail
Fri, 12 Oct 2018 13:33 UTC
Colonel Yevhenia Shishkina had previously been threatened by criminal gangs and reported that her car had been torched in an arson attack earlier this year.
A gunman approached Colonel Shiskina as she left her apartment in Arkhangelskoye, on the outskirts of Moscow, and shot her in the neck.
According to Radio Free Europe, chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin has taken personal charge of the investigation.
Bastriykin is a close aide of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Investigators are probing whether one of the criminal gangs she had been probing may have ordered her assassination.
