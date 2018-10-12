© Simon Dawson/Reuters



The British government is preventing Russia from appointing new diplomats to replace the 23 expelled by London over the Novichok poisoning allegations, the Russian ambassador to the UK said."We cannot fill those vacancies because Britain refuses to issue visas to our diplomats," Alexander Yakovenko said during a press conference on Friday.The UK expelled 23 diplomats working for the Russian embassy in retaliation for the poisoning attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal in March and convinced its Western allies that they should do the same. London says the poisoning was carried out by Russian military intelligence officers using a Novichok toxin. Moscow denies the allegations.