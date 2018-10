Brooks slammed his metal-topped cane onto the unsuspecting Sumner's head. As Brooks struck again and again, Sumner rose and lurched blindly about the chamber, futilely attempting to protect himself.... Sumner was carried away. Brooks walked calmly out of the chamber without being detained by the stunned onlookers.

At a time when Republicans are being shot, stabbed, doxxed, beaten, mailed powder, run out of restaurants, and sent death threats, Hillary Clinton urges Democrats to be even more uncivil. What an irresponsible statement. Every Democrat should denounce.

I'm noticing a strange trend of pundits who ignored Hillary's civility comments on CNN while condemning a dumb cathartic chant at Trump's rally. If the gloves are off like she says, then the gloves are off.... She justified assaults on Senators on their front lawns and a mass assassination attempt on a baseball field. You don't get to wag a finger at a rally crowd anymore while ignoring that.

Because we're losing faith in all of our institutions. People have a low opinion of the Congress, a low opinion of the press, a low opinion of now the church, unfortunately, a low opinion of nearly everything. And if we don't rebuild our institutions, we can't rebuild our checks and balances. And more than any political outcome, I worry about the constitutional crisis that this will present.

No peace until they get their way? More of these unhinged tactics? Apparently, this is the left's rallying cry. But fortunately, the American people know that the fact-free politics of hate, fear and intimidation are not how we actually govern in our democratic republic.

Many Americans have been wondering when the Democrats are finally going to calm down and accept the will of the voters as expressed in the 2016 election.She clearly believes that Republican control of Congress or the Presidency is, by definition, illegitimate and must be resisted by any means necessary. During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour she said, "She declared, in other words, thatwhich has long been the hallmark of our system of government"But until then," she said , "the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."The last time leading Democrats utilized such irresponsible language was in 1860, when their refusal to accept the result of an election caused a war that got 600,000 Americans killed.If this analogy seems over the top, consider thatlast week to guarantee the safety of Republicans carrying out what should have been a dignified and sedate process - the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice. And remember that it was on the floor of this very chamber, "the world's greatest deliberative body," that pro-slavery Democrat Preston Brooks attacked Republican Senator Charles Sumner with a cane and very nearly killed him on May 22, 1856:Like the passive onlookers to the attack on Senator Sumner,concerning her thinly veiled incitement of violence.And, make no mistake about it,By refusing to call out this power-hungry harridan for deliberately casting doubt on the legitimacy of the democratic process and encouraging violence,As GOP Senator Bill Cassidy put it These are the very people who have long insisted , with precisely zero evidence, that President Trump and his supporters are somehow responsible for racist violence.During the interview, Amanpour responded to her incendiary remarks as if she were talking about the weather. And, as Stephen Miller points out , the media have engaged in their usual hypocrisy by condemning the routine Trump rally chant, "Lock her up," while disregarding Her Majesty's incitement to violence:Amanpour works across the pond as CNN's Chief International Correspondent, and was only able to interview Clinton because the latter wasEvidently, the irony of this was lost on both of these characters. Clinton's ostensible concern for human rights is not exactly consistent with her description of half the U.S. voters asAnd speaking of unintentional irony,That's pretty rich coming from a woman who has spent nearly two years telling her supporters that Trump is not a legitimate President, who recently wrote in the Atlantic,and who hasThese ejaculations don't exactly bolster the public's opinion of our institutions, particularly when combined withDoes that mean the kind of "civility" they afforded Brett Kavanaugh? As Mitch McConnell asked But that's exactly how our nation will be governed if Hillary Clinton and her utterly corrupt party ever get their hands on the levers of federal power again.What can we expect if she ever acquires the power to impose her warped worldview on the nation?