A woman has died and one man is missing on the southern Italian island of Sardinia as storms battered the country's western coasts this week.The victim, aged 45, was driving near the town of Assemini with her husband and three children when floodwaters blocked their car.The family became separated as they tried to escape and while the rest of the family was rescued by police, the woman's body was recovered on Thursday.Meanwhile, rescue crews are searching for a shepherd who is missing amid extreme weather in the area of Castiadas.A bridge collapsed on the island on Wednesday, while another located between San Vito and Muravera was closed due to rising river levels.In the town of Uta, 57 people were evacuated from their homes.