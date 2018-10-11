© REUTERS/Yves Herman



A Brexit deal between the UK and European Union is within reach by next Wednesday, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said.Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday, the negotiator said thatBarnier confirmed that theOutlining the current state of Brexit negotiations, he stated there must be checks on goods between the EU and UK.In relation to Ireland, he insisted that these customs and compliance checks cannot be carried out at the Northern Ireland border, maintaining that the EU respects the UK's constitutional integrity.Barnier did, however, reveal that theHe told European lawmakers: "We are doing our best to reach a deal... a lot of the withdrawal agreement has been agreed. 80 to 85 percent for the moment,He said thatwhich would see the UK stay in the single market for goods but opt out of regulations affecting production,He finished on a personal note, conceding that for him, Brexit is a pity and "brings no added value. It is a negative negotiation. It is a lose-lose game."