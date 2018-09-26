© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has declared that UK PM Theresa May should call a general election if parliament votes down a Tory Brexit deal based on the Chequers plan, or a "No deal," which he says would be "a national disaster."Fine tuning the party's Brexit position, Corbyn told delegates assembled in Liverpool: "As it stands, Labour will vote against the Chequers plan - or whatever is left of it - and oppose leaving the EU with no deal."Tim Montgomerie, the ConservativeHome founder, warned Tory MPs that Corbyn "has a comprehensive and maybe compelling vision for post-crash future of Britain," and consequently, it "leaves [the] future of our free enterprise system vulnerable. Tick, tock, tick tock for Tory MPs."Financial Times journalist Sebastian Payne tweeted that Corbyn's speech provided "a real challenge and wake-up call to the Tories," while the Times' political sketch-writer warned that the Tories needed to "pull the finger out and explain what they are for and find new policies or they're sunk."Next up is Theresa May and her Conservative Party, who are scheduled to hold their four-day conference from Sunday 30 September, where all eyes will predictably be on the issue of Brexit and whether they can heal their divisions.