Action star Steven Seagal dismissed alleged collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia as fiction, warning that "certain groups" will do or say anything to push through their political agendas.The actor, who holds US and Russian citizenship, said that the Russiagate narrative "has more to do with the great divide between Republicans and Democrats."In August, the American actor was appointed Moscow's special representative on humanitarian relations with the US, charged with improving "contacts, mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Russia and the United States."Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016 under a law that allows foreigners to be naturalized in recognition of their services to Russia or their general achievements.