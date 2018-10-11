Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida panhandle - Strongest storm to hit state since 1851 - at least two dead - UPDATES
Wed, 10 Oct 2018 16:06 UTC
"No long-time residents of this area will have seen a hurricane this strong before," said the Weather Channel. No category-4 hurricane has ever made landfall along Florida's panhandle, and Michael is set to bring winds of up to 145mph and waves of up to 13 feet, enough to rip roofs off houses, and bury them beneath the storm surge.
As well as being the strongest storm to hit Florida in over a century, Michael is poised to be the strongest to hit the US mainland since the extremely active hurricane season of 2004.
"It's a triple threat - it's got high surge, it's got heavy winds or strong winds and heavy rain and a wide area," FEMA administrator Jeff Byard told Fox News.
"A storm like this could be a once-in-a-lifetime event," Meteorologist Brett Rayburn told Bloomberg. "Winds of this intensity can really knock down any tree or structure in its path.
President Trump has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida, and Governor Rick Scott pleaded on Wednesday with anyone in an evacuation zone - around 500,000 people - to "leave RIGHT NOW," or risk their lives.
After ripping through Florida, FEMA warned that Hurricane Michael could cause flash flooding throughout Alabama, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The Carolinas are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence six weeks ago, and Michael is expected to be orders of magnitude stronger than Florence.
Evacuees have already begun to settle into school and government buildings, hastily repurposed as shelters by the Red Cross. 75-year-old retiree Betty Early told Reuters that she was just "blessed to have a place to come," as she huddled on a makeshift bedroll in an elementary school building in Panama City, near the storm's expected landfall.
With the storm approaching ever closer, Gov. Scott warned that first responders will no longer be able to make it to evacuation zones. "The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone," he warned later on Wednesday morning. "If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY."
In addition to the imminent threat to human life, authorities are predicting sustained power outages, and "major infrastructure damage," according to Byard. Wastewater treatment systems, as well as transportation and communication networks, are expected to be devastated by the storm, which could cause up to $16 billion in damage.
Reader Comments
In times past people understood that the human mind and states of collective human experience influence earthly and cosmic phenomena.
Given what we are seeing and have seen, especially in the US in the past month alone, this should should give some credibility to this statement.
That is not to say that this is not devastating to all those living through this nightmare of survival.
I can only think of the words, but for the grace of god......
Meanwhile the Washington grind goes on sowing hate and separation.
Comment: We don't want to alarm anyone but this went from Category 1 to 4 in under 12 hours.
Michael has emerged from nowhere to become the third-strongest storm (pressure-wise) to ever make landfall in the US...
Update 14:30 EST
Footage of landfall is starting to come in. This looks like it's gonna be a doozy.
UPDATE 18:40:EST
More footage coming in:
UPDATE RT reports on 11th October 2018 (02.23): According to the Guardian, Michael's 155mph winds at landfall were only 5mph short of category 5 status, making it the strongest storm to strike the United States since Hurricane Andrew ravaged southern Florida in 1992.