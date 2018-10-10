© Global Look Press / Alex Cavendish



"It was because of the message. But some people want the law to make us support something with which we disagree."

The UK's Supreme Court has ruled the refusal by Christian owners of a bakery in Northern Ireland to make a cake bearing the slogan "Support Gay Marriage" to be lawful.The case was launched back in 2014, when gay rights activist Gareth Lee sued the bakery on the grounds of discrimination over his sexual orientation and political beliefs.The bakery is understood to have forked out £200,000 ($263,088) for their legal battle over the cake, which would have cost just £36.50 ($48). The funds are understood to have been provided by charity and lobby group the Christian Institute."We didn't say no because of the customer; we'd served him before, we'd serve him again," the BBC quoted Ashers' General Manager Daniel McArthur as saying when he arrived at court.The business had initially lost the case and a subsequent appeal, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the previous ruling in its favor.