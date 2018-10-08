- Misleads the public with inaccurate information about science;
- Elevates unreliable messengers who make false and unscientific claims; and,
- Partners with front groups that have worked with the tobacco industry or chemical industries to manufacture doubt about science that raises health concerns.
The Gates Foundation helped launch the Cornell Alliance for Science in 2014 as an effort to "depolarize the charged debate" around genetically modified foods (GMOs). The Gates Foundation Deputy Director Rob Horsch, who worked for Monsanto Company for 25 years, leads the foundation's agricultural research and development strategies, which have drawn criticism for relentlessly promoting GMOs and agrichemicals in Africa over the opposition of Africa-based groups and social movements, and despite many concerns and doubts about genetically engineered crops across Africa.1
Comment: "Depolarize the charged debate" is double-speak for shout down any opposition with pseudoscience.
Industry-aligned mission and activities
The mission of Cornell Alliance for Science - to build a global movement of "agricultural champions" to "advocate for access" to genetically engineered crops - is strikingly similar to the mission of the main trade group that promotes the interests of the world's largest agricultural chemical companies. The Council for Biotechnology Information, which is funded by BASF, Bayer/Monsanto, DowDuPont and Syngenta, describes its agenda to "promote acceptance" of agricultural biotechnology by getting "external voices" to "understand and accept the positive role" of genetic engineering.
The main activity of the Cornell Alliance for Science appears to be training and supporting its Global Leadership Fellows - many of whom are journalists or marketing specialists2 - to conduct public relations and political advocacy that aligns with the agrichemical industry's agenda. Geographical areas of focus have included African countries, where Alliance members urged countries to accept GMO crops and pesticides; and the Hawaiian Islands, where Alliance members opposed community efforts to regulate pesticides.
Defending pesticides with Monsanto talking points
The messaging of Cornell Alliance for Science is strikingly aligned with the agrichemical industry. One clear example is how the Cornell group echoed industry efforts to discredit the scientists of the World Health Organization's cancer research agency in the wake of their 2015 finding that glyphosate, the main chemical in Roundup weed killer, is a probable human carcinogen.
Monsanto's messaging to combat the market effects of the cancer ruling is revealed in this February 2015 public relations document, which described plans to mobilize "partners" across the food industry to "orchestrate outcry" about the cancer report in order to "protect the reputation" of Roundup and ward off regulatory actions. Direct sales of glyphosate-based products such as Roundup account for about one third of Monsanto's profits, and the herbicide is a key component of GMO foods with 90% of corn and soy grown in the United States genetically engineered to tolerate Roundup products.
The precise product-defense messaging can be seen in materials from groups Monsanto identified as "industry partners" in its plan. For example, the Genetic Literacy Project, one of the industry partner groups, and the American Council on Science and Health, a front group Monsanto paid to spin the cancer report, claimed the report was a "scientific fraud" perpetrated by activists, and attacked the cancer scientists as "anti-chemical enviros" who 'lied" and "conspired to misrepresent" the health risks of glyphosate.
The Cornell Alliance for Science leveled similar attacks against the scientists, portraying their cancer report as a "witch hunt" orchestrated by "anti-Monsanto activists" who "abused science" and committed "an obvious perversion of both science and natural justice" by reporting a cancer risk. The Cornell Alliance for Science article written by Mark Lynas described glyphosate as "the most benign chemical in world farming."
evidence thatMonsanto interfered with scientific research, manipulated regulatory agencies and used other "strong arm" tactics to interfere with the scientific process in order to protect its pesticide.
In August 2018, in the first case to go to trial of more than 8,000 lawsuits pending against Monsanto (now merged with Bayer), a jury ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million in compensatory and punitive damages to a school groundskeeper who was diagnosed with terminal cancer after using glyphosate-based Roundup products. The jury found that Monsanto "acted with malice, oppression or fraud" in covering up the cancer risk of Roundup.
Partners with industry, opposes transparency
The director of Cornell Alliance for Science, Sarah Evanega, PhD, has said her group is independent of industry: "We do not write for industry, and we do not advocate or promote industry-owned products. As our website clearly and fully discloses, we receive no resources from industry." However, dozens of emails obtained by U.S. Right to Know, now posted in the UCSF chemical industry documents library, show that Dr. Evanega and the Cornell Alliance for Science coordinate closely with the agrichemical industry and their PR allies on key public relations initiatives; see some examples in the footnotes.3
The Cornell Alliance for Science led opposition to transparency efforts to uncover how the agrichemical companies work with academics in covert ways to influence policy and public perception. As one of their first campaigns, the Cornell group teamed up with the industry partner group Biofortified to launch a petition opposing the use of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to investigate corporate-academic ties. The U.S. Right to Know FOIA investigation has revealed many examples of how academics assist industry with PR and lobbying campaigns in ways that are hidden from the public and policy makers.
As one example, the emails show that the pesticide industry recruited members of Biofortified to lobby against pesticide regulations in Hawaii. One member of the group, University of Florida Professor Kevin Folta, claimed they were "independent expert scientists" traveling to Hawaii "simply to share science," even though the pesticide industry was coordinating their meetings and messaging behind the scenes. Dr. Folta has misled the public about science and his ties to industry on many occasions; yet the emails show that Dr. Evanega invited him to teach and speak at Cornell and suggested him for speaking roles, describing him as "an amazing champion for change" and "a model for scientists."
Comment: A model for scientists? Apparently all scientists should be corrupt and work with industry partners to white-wash facts and push through regulations that don't favor profits for industry.
Fellows, partners mislead the public about science
The Cornell Alliance for Science also employs people who mislead the public and partners with groups that manufacture doubt about science that raises health concerns about food and chemical industry products. The partnerships described below suggest that the purpose of the Cornell Alliance for Science is not to promote science but rather to promote the agrichemical industry's political agenda of deregulation.
Mark Lynas: The most visible face of the Cornell Alliance for Science, the British writer Mark Lynas has written dozens of articles defending agrichemical industry products in the name of the Cornell Alliance for Science and recently published a book promoting GMOs and arguing for African countries to accept them.
Experts in genetic engineering, biology, agroecology and food policy have criticized Lynas for making false claims, inaccurate statements, "unscientific, illogical and absurd" arguments, "relying on authority rather than data or research," and making a career out of demonizing and insulting critics of the agrichemical industry.4 A 2018 statement by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa described Lynas as a "fly-in pundit" whose "contempt for African people, custom and tradition is unmistakable."
Lynas has been a Visiting Fellow at Cornell University's Office of International Programs at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences since 2013. According to his website, he advises the Cornell Alliance for Science on their work in developing countries and teaches courses at Cornell. In 2015, Lynas described himself as the "political director" of Cornell Alliance for Science. He also serves on the advisory council of Sense About Science, a Monsanto partner group.
Read more about Mark Lynas and his background here.
Trevor Butterworth and Sense About Science/STATS: The Cornell Alliance for Science partners with Sense About Science USA to offer "statistical consultation for journalists," and gives a platform to the group's director Trevor Butterworth, who built his career defending products important to the chemical, junk food and drug industries, including phthalates, BPA, vinyl plastic, fracking, formaldehyde in baby soaps, sugary sodas, artificial sweeteners and Oxycontin.
Visiting Fellow at the Cornell Alliance for Science since 2016 and also teaches a statistics course at Cornell.
Journalists have described Butterworth's former employer STATS, which he merged with Sense About Science USA in 2014, as a "disinformation campaign" that plays a key role in the "hardball politics of chemical regulation" and uses tobacco tactics to manufacture doubt about chemical risk. Both Sense About Science and STATS were founded by men who worked with the tobacco industry in the 1990s to downplay the risks of cigarettes.
Monsanto's PR plan named Sense About Science as an industry partner, and suggested the group could "lead industry response" in the media. Read more about Butterworth, Sense About Science and STATS here.
Climate science skeptic Owen Paterson: In 2015, Cornell Alliance for Science hosted a visit by Owen Paterson, a British Conservative Party politician and well-known climate science skeptic who slashed funding for global warming mitigation efforts during his stint as UK Environment Minister. Paterson used the Cornell stage to promote GMOs with unscientific, inaccurate arguments and claims that environmental groups "allow millions to die."
American Council on Science and Health promoted Paterson's Cornell speech with an article by Gil Ross, a doctor who spent time in jail for Medicaid fraud, claiming that "billion dollar green campaigns kill poor children."
A week after his Cornell talk, Paterson partnered with Mark Lynas of the Cornell Alliance for Science and Tracey Brown, director of Sense About Science in the UK, to launch the "ecomodernism movement," a corporate-aligned, anti-regulation strain of "environmentalism" that Lynas said he co-founded. British writer George Monbiot describes ecomodernism as "take no action to protect the natural world."
Opposes community efforts to regulate pesticides in Hawaii
Another example of how the Cornell Alliance for Science deploys fellows and staff members to assist with agrichemical industry lobbying efforts is the group's campaign to defend pesticides and discredit public health advocates in Hawaii. The Hawaiian Islands are an important testing ground for genetically engineered crops, and also ground zero for high exposures to pesticides and concerns about pesticide-related health problems, including birth defects, cancer and asthma.
These concerns led residents to organize a years-long fight to pass stronger regulations to reduce pesticide exposures and improve disclosure of the chemicals used on agricultural fields. The Cornell Alliance for Science vigorously opposed those efforts, with staff members, fellows and associates writing many articles that tried to discredit elected officials and community groups in Hawaii working for reforms. Messengers of those pro-industry efforts include:
Sarah Thompson, a former employee of Dow AgroSciences, coordinates the Hawaii Alliance for Science, a "communications-based non-profit grassroots organization associated with the Cornell Alliance for Science." The group launched in 2016, has 10 team members listed on its website, and says its purpose is to "ensure that Science can thrive in Hawaii." Social media posts from the Hawaii Alliance for Science and its coordinator Thompson have described critics of the agrichemical industry as arrogant and ignorant people, celebrated corn and soy mono-crops and defended neonicotinoid pesticides which many studies and scientists say are harming bees.
Joan Conrow, Managing Editor and Visiting Fellow of Cornell Alliance for Science, and team member of Hawaii Alliance for Science, writes articles on her personal website, her "Kauai Eclectic" blog and for the industry front group Genetic Literacy Project trying to discredit health professionals, community groups and politicians in Hawaii who advocate for stronger pesticide protections. Conrow has accused environmental groups of tax evasion, ripped apart media reports about pesticide-related health concerns and compared a food safety group to the KKK.
Conrow has not always disclosed her Cornell affiliation. In August 2016, Hawaii's Civil Beat newspaper criticized Conrow for her lack of transparency and cited her as an example of why the paper was changing its commenting policies. Conrow "often argued the pro-GMO perspective without explicitly mentioning her occupation as a GMO sympathist," wrote journalism professor Brett Oppegaard. "Conrow also has lost her journalistic independence (and credibility) to report fairly about GMO issues, because of the tone of her work on these issues."
Joni Kamiya, a 2015 Global Leadership Fellow with Cornell Alliance for Science and also on the team of Hawaii Alliance for Science, argues against pesticide regulations on her website Hawaii Farmer's Daughter, in the media and also for the industry front group Genetic Literacy Project. She is an "ambassador expert" for the agrichemical industry-funded marketing website GMO Answers.
Like Conrow, Kamiya claims pesticide exposures in Hawaii aren't a problem, and tries to discredit elected officials and "environmental extremists" who want to regulate pesticides. She promotes chemical industry front groups and industry consultants as "fearless sources" she loves on her website, and even includes the Center for Consumer Freedom, the front group started by Rick Berman, the "king of corporate front groups and propaganda" who was once profiled on 60 Minutes as "Dr. Evil" for his work as the "arch enemy" of regulations to protect health and the environment.
Cornell Alliance for Science staffers, advisors
The Cornell Alliance for Science describes itself as "an initiative based at Cornell University, a non-profit institution." The Alliance does not disclose its budget, expenditures or staff salaries, and Cornell University does not disclose any information about the Cornell Alliance for Science in its tax filings.
The website lists 20 staff members, including the Director Sarah Evanega, PhD, and Managing Editor and Visiting Fellow Joan Conrow (it does not list Mark Lynas or other fellows who may also receive compensation). Other notable staff members listed on the website include:
- Gregory Jaffe is the third staff member on the Cornell Alliance for Science staff roster, with a title of Associate Director of Legal Affairs. Jaffe also works for Center for Science in the Public Interest as the Director of Biotechnology (where he draws a $143,000 salary plus benefits). CSPI opposes GMO labeling and Jaffe argues that "Americans should embrace" the current crop of genetically engineered foods.
- Jayson Merkley, one of 10 members of the Cornell Alliance for Science training team, worked as a social media consultant for March Against Myths Against Modification, a project of the industry partner group Biofortified. In 2016, after attending a Cornell Alliance for Science grassroots organizing training, Merkley helped stage a protest to confront Indian environmentalist Vandana Shiva. Although he claimed the protesters were standing up for "science activism," Merkley's Cornell article about the protest made inaccurate claims and left out important data.
- Pamela Ronald: A geneticist at UC Davis, Ronald is a prominent champion of genetically engineered foods. She served on the boards of directors of two Monsanto partner groups, Biofortified (which Ronald co-founded) and the Science Literacy Project, the parent organization of the industry front group Genetic Literacy Project. Ronald has also solicited industry payments for speaking engagements; see $10,000 invoice to Bayer and $3,000 invoice to Monsanto.
- Alison Van Eenennaam: A cooperative extension specialist at UC Davis, Van Eenennaam argues for deregulating genetically engineered animals she is developing. She is key outside spokesperson the agrichemical industry relies on in its PR and lobbying campaigns to oppose regulations and transparency.
- Anthony Shelton: Cornell Professor Tony Shelton was one of several professors recruited by Monsanto to write pro-GMO papers that were published by the industry front group Genetic Literacy Project with no disclosure about the corporation's behind-the-scenes role.
- "6 ways this Ivy League university is acting like a PR firm for junk food, GMOs and pesticides," by Sophia Johnson, Salon
- "The Cornell Alliance for Science is a PR front for the agrichemical industry."
- "Why is Cornell University hosting a GMO propaganda campaign?" by Stacy Malkan, The Ecologist
- This group "is promoting GMOs using dishonest messaging and PR tactics developed by agrichemical corporations with a long history of misleading the public about science."
- "New York Farmers call on Cornell to evict the Cornell Alliance for Science," press release from 67 organic farmers
- "Careful examination of the Alliance for Science website reveals not a single critical assessment of genetic engineering, none of the reasonable questions that ecological precaution suggest, and no significant evaluation or critique of the way that increased use of genetically engineered seed, Round-Up Ready corn and soy in particular, has enabled the consolidation of power over the world's food supply by fewer and fewer chemo-biotech corporations."
- "One student's experience of pro-GMO propaganda at Cornell," by Robert Schooler, Independent Science News
- "The GMO Debate course, which ran in the fall of 2015, was a blatant display of unscientific propaganda in an academic setting."
- "The Puppetmasters of Academia," by Jonathan Latham, PhD, Independent Science News
- "The Alliance for Science is a PR project and international training center for academics and others who want to work with the biotech industry to promote GMOs."
- "The War on Genetically Modified Food Critics," by Timothy Wise, director of the Research and Policy Program at the Global Development and Environment Institute at Tufts University
- "What we're seeing is a concerted campaign (to) ... paint GMO critics as anti-science while offering no serious discussion of the scientific controversy that still rages."
[1] The Gates Foundation has been criticized for spending the bulk of its agricultural development grants in wealthy countries on strategies that entrench corporate power. Numerous groups across Africa have reported concerns about the disappearance of traditional and organic food crops, the higher expenses of GMO seeds and agricultural chemicals, doubts about whether genetic engineering can deliver on promises and the limitations of GMO crops to deal with the complex realities of farming in Africa. In Burkina Faso, farmers abandoned an experiment with Monsanto's bug-resistant corn after it became clear the genetically engineered corn could not deliver the same high quality as the traditional homegrown variety. In South Africa, where more than 85% of corn and soy are genetically engineered to survive glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer, farmers are using more chemicals and doctors are raising concerns about growing rates of cancer.
Critiques of the Gates Foundation's approach to agricultural development and funding include:
- "Seeds of Neo-Colonialism: Why the GMO Promoters Get it So Wrong About Africa," statement by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (2018)
- "How does the Gates Foundation feed the world?" funding analysis by GRAIN report (2014)
- "Bill Gates spends bulk of agricultural grants in rich countries," by John Vidal, the Guardian (2014)
- "Gated Development: Is the Gates Foundation always a force for good?" Global Justice Now report (1.2014)
- "Does the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation help big corporations more than poor people?" by Oscar Rickett, Vice (2016)
- "Bill Gates is on a mission to sell GMOs to Africa, but he's not telling the whole truth," by Stacy Malkan, Alternet (2016)
- "Philanthropic Power and Development. Who shapes the agenda?" by Jens Martens and Karolin Seitz, report page 48 (2015)
- "Philanthrocapitalism: The Gates Foundation's African programmes are not charity," by Philip L Bereano, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington, Third World Resurgence (2017)
- "Gates Foundation's Seed Agenda in Africa 'Another Form of Colonialism,' Warns Protesters," by Lauren McCauley, Common Dreams (2015)
- "How Bill Gates is Helping KFC Take Over Africa,"by Alex Park,Mother Jones (2014)
[3] Dozens of emails obtained via FOIA by U.S. Right to Know, and now posted in the UCSF chemical industry documents library, show Dr. Evanega and the Cornell Alliance for Science coordinating closely with the agrichemical industry and their academic allies to coordinate events and messaging:
- Evanega worked with Monsanto's Cami Ryan to organize a series of workshops in 2017 to promote genetically engineered foods.
- In response to a request from a DuPont Pioneer executive, Dr. Evanega recruited University of Florida Professor Kevin Folta to speak to the University-Industry Consortium, a group that says it addressed critical issues in the agricultural marketplace in order to maintain "a competitive advantage" for its corporate and academic members.
- Dr. Evanega invited Alliance advisory board member Alison Van Eenennaam, a cooperative extension specialist at UC Davis who is developing genetically engineered animals and argues for deregulating them, to speak at the DuPont Pioneer-funded Cornell Breeding Symposium. Dr. Evanega also asked Dr. Van Eenennaam to submit comments on a government proposal to regulate GMOs, and the two discussed developing feminist materials to help promote GMOs.
- Dr. Evanega served on the working group of the UC Davis Institute for Food and Agricultural Literacy (IFAL), alongside Monsanto staffers and two groups identified in emails to be agrichemical industry front groups, Genetic Literacy Project and Academics Review. IFAL and the front groups co-hosted an industry-funded "boot camp" to train scientists and students to promote and defend GMOs and pesticides.
- "Mark Lynas Promotes the Agrichemical Industry Commercial Agenda," U.S. Right to Know fact sheet (2018)
- "Seeds of Neo-Colonialism: Why the GMO Promoters Get it So Wrong About Africa," statement by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (2018)
- "The Science is Still Out on GMO Safety," by David Schubert, PhD, Head, Cellular Neurobiology Laboratory & Professor at The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, San Diego Union Tribune letter (2018)
- "Science, Dogma and Mark Lynas," by Doug Gurian-Sherman, PhD, former senior scientist, Union of Concern Scientists(2013)
- "The Absurdity of Claiming All GMOs are Safe,"by geneticist Belinda Martineau, PhDBiotech Salon and Letter to NYT(2015)
- "Misleading Claims Made By and About Mark Lynas," GM Watch
- "Of Myths and Men: Mark Lynas and the Intoxicating Power of Technocracy," by Eric Holt-Giménez, PhD, Director Food First/Institute of Food Policy and Development,Huffington Post(2013)
- "Professor John Vandermeer challenges environmentalist Mark Lynas on GMOs," Food First (2014)
- "Scientist: Genetic Engineering is Based on Dramatically Incomplete Knowledge," Q&A with John Vendermeer (2013)
- "22 Pieces Of Junk Science From The Lynas Manifesto," by Brian John, PhD, Permaculture Research Institute (2013)
- "A Rebuttal to Mark Lynas' GMO Reversal," by Jason Mark, Earth Island Journal (2013)
Comment: Taking a little peak behind the curtain on these shameless promoters of Big Agra reveals a vast web of industry-tied clappers who are paid to deceive.
More on the Alliance for Science: