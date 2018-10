© Twiter / Polizei_Thuer

Eight officers were injured as a far-right rock concert in east-central Germany boiled over into scuffles with police. The event was disassembled an hour after the beginning.Some 700 people descended on the market square of the German town of Apolda on Saturday, where an improvised concert under the motto "rock against the overflow of foreigners" started.Some concert goers are said to have tried to force their way force through the police officers, who responded with pepper spray.The Interior Minister of the federal state of Thuringia said that Saturday's "Nazi" violence was an "open attack" on democracy, adding that he was proud of the officers' actions.The same day Apolda saw a hundreds-strong counter-rally. The rock concert was initially supposed to be held at another small town called Magdala, but authorities did not give their permission, forcing its last-minute move to Apolda, according to local media