William Mundell is the producer of a documentary on the US-China relationship, Better Angels, to be released in the autumn.

The US should delegate its complaints about China's flaunting of WTO rules to a multilateral organisation while China could direct some of its Belt and Road Initiative funding towards US infrastructure.Lee Kuan Yew, the founding prime minister of Singapore, often said that competition between the US and China is inevitable, but conflict is not. He may have been underestimating the suspicions and fears underlying great power relations today. Even if we get past the present stand-off, the prospects for an enduring resolution to the trade war are remote unless a fundamentally different approach is employed.It is true that the Chinese economy is presently more dependent on trade than the US economy.In the short term, China can and will source and sell its goods elsewhere, even if that means rapprochement with historical foes.On July 1, Tokyo played host for the first time to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership , a proposed trade deal that would link China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Trade wars create strange bedfellows.The gift that America gave to China's markets is a gift that China is about to return to America.Even if China made no significant progress in opening up its markets, absent a major trade disruption,For the first time in a generation, the US has the real prospect of winning back some of those jobs it lost to China.It could turn inward, developing its fast-growing internal market, which today represents just 40 per cent of its gross domestic product as compared to the US where the consumer spending already represents 70 per cent of GDP.None of this means the US should not be aggressively pursuing a greater opening of the Chinese market, but, if the goal is to maximise leverage as many commentators have said, it is better done in a multilateral setting.One way to accomplish that and immediately change the optics of the US-China relationship would be toThis would take time, maybe too much time for an impatient US electorate, but it could work if it is coupled with another battle waged on a second front.While delegating the resolution of China's flaunting of World Trade Organisation rules to a multilateral group like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, theChina achieved its success in part by breaching WTO rules and one could certainly make the case thatThe easiest way to make amends for that would be throughChina has built up an astonishing mountain of monetary reserves, some part of which is earmarked for its Belt and Road Initiative . That programme, which iscould provide a healthy down payment on the crucial long-term capital needed for President Donald Trump's No 1 domestic policy initiative for 2018.for a building boom in the US and serve as a bridge for additional middle-class jobs in the US until China's own middle class can fully pull its weight in the international trading system.and, with that, public opinion about China would also begin to change, laying the foundation for further and more permanent integration of the two economies.There is an additional benefit that would come to the US from all this - one that Lee Kuan Yew foresaw years ago. Diverting resources to the US would deprive China of the soft power that comes from being the new candy man of Asia.As Lee said, whoever dominates the Pacific will rule the world. The long game with China is how countries can capitalise on its rise to strengthen themselves.