© Shizuo Kambayashi/Reuters



Message Aimed at Allies

"China wants nothing less than to push the United States of America from the Western Pacific and attempt to prevent us from coming to the aid of our allies. But they will fail. The US will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows and our national interests demand. We will not be intimidated and we will not stand down," he vowed.

"While Pence's speech was mostly framed around geo-strategic competition between the United States and China, he also sought to rally international support behind American efforts to confront China [and] drew an implicit comparison to Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan by warning about the historic pattern of countries that pair oppression at home with ambition abroad. He accused China of using 'debt-trap diplomacy' to expand its influence. The overriding message was that the United States is strong and determined, China is a significant threat, and countries should position themselves with the United States."

Questionable if Others Will Join US Crusade

Vice President Mike Pence's hostile speech attacking China's policies worldwide in the wake of last Sunday's encounter between US and Chinese warships in the South China Sea has prompted fears of a US-China Cold War, and questions about whether the Pacific partners of both countries will be forced to choose sides.in response to an incident involving a near-collision between a US warship and a Chinese destroyer in the contested body of water.But the real message is the one aimed at US allies in Asia, some observers say. Pence said:According to Brookings Institution China watcher Ryan Hass,Hass wrote Unfortunately for Washington, the analyst observed, despite risking "embarking on a Cold War-like approach toward China,"Australia, for example, has so far avoided joining the US in its "show of force" operation, despite its status as a key US ally in the Pacific and its participation in virtually all US military operations since WWII, from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Regarding the US's upcoming 'show of force' plans, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said that while Canberra respects the rights of countries to exercise freedom of navigation, US operational planning was "a matter for the US government."Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Aaron Connelly of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank, argued that Canberra's approach seems sensible, given thatAnd while Australia has no claims in the disputed South China Sea area, it remains to be seen whether the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, which do have such claims, can be made to join Washington in its crusade, given strong economic ties and other links, including ongoing bilateral and multilateral negotiations aimed at bringing the territorial dispute to an end.The US Navy has conducted freedom of navigation maneuvers in the South China Sea since 2015, sailing within the 12 nautical miles of geographic land formations which China has claimed as its sovereign territory. Last month, the US's British allies sailed a warship through the disputed zone, sparking China's ire.Beijing has built and expanded defense installations and airfields on strategically-located islands in the region in a bid to claim sovereignty; other countries in the region are issuing competing claims.