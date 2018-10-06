Firefighters help dig out a stranded bus

Firefighters help dig out a stranded bus at the intersection of 4th Street and 12th Avenue S.W. during a snowstorm in Calgary on Tuesday Oct. 2, 2018.
10.7cm Flux another way to measure our Suns output beyond sunspot count alone shows a downtrend and this is forecast to result in cooler temperatures on Earth. Record snows in Canada reported in Russian media where their crop lands were battered by early snow resulting in losses of thousands of hectares, 2.34 acres = 1 hectare.


Sources