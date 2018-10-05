© Paul Giamou/Getty Images/Brand X

"It's untrue that AWS knew about a supply chain compromise, an issue with malicious chips, or hardware modifications when acquiring Elemental."

"As we shared with Bloomberg BusinessWeek multiple times over the last couple months, at no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in SuperMicro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems.‎"

"On this we can be very clear: Apple has never found malicious chips, 'hardware manipulations' or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server."

"China is a resolute defender of cybersecurity. We hope parties make less gratuitous accusations and suspicions but conduct more constructive talk and collaboration so that we can work together in building a peaceful, safe, open, cooperative and orderly cyberspace."

according to a new Bloomberg report.The tiny chips, as small as the tip of a sharpened pencil and designed to be undetectable without specialist equipment, were implanted on to the motherboards of servers on the production line in China, the report in Bloomberg Businessweek said."Having a well-done, nation-state-level hardware implant surface would be like witnessing a unicorn jumping over a rainbow," Joe Grand, a hardware hacker and the founder of Grand Idea Studio, told Bloomberg.The allegedly compromised hardware, sold by Super Micro Computer, which is based in San Jose, California and described asThe attack was reportedlyas well as by Apple and Amazon as the companies purchased servers made by Super Micro Computer. The report claimsApple had reportedly bought around 7,000 Super Micro servers when its security teams discovered the chips.The report cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks."We remain unaware of any such investigation,"Super Micro Computer engineers its equipment in San Jose, but, like the majority of electronics firms, it outsources manufacturing, including to contractors in China.A spokesperson said:There have been increased concerns about foreign intelligence agencies infiltrating US and other companies via so-called "supply chain attacks", particularly from China where multiple global tech firms outsource their manufacturing.