© Flickr

Very few Americans know who Sheldon Adelson is and fewer still appreciate that, as America's leading political donor , when he speaks the Republican Party listens.Adelson's recent successes in translating his political donations into policy favorable to Israel have included shifting the US Embassy to Jerusalem, cutting aid to Palestinians, ending the Iranian nuclear monitoring agreement and closing the Palestine Liberation Organization's diplomatic office in Washington.Adelson's activities in buying politicians reflect what he believes, he reportedly having said that "there's no such thing as a Palestinian." Nor does his world view include much concern for the country that has sheltered him and made him wealthy. He served in the US Army in World War 2 and has said that he regrets having done so , as he would rather have worn an Israeli army uniform. He also expressed his desire that his son might become an Israeli Army sniper.A New York Times article " Sheldon Adelson Sees a Lot to Like in Trump's Washington ," states that he "enjoys a direct line to the president" and meets the president monthly "in private in-person meetings and phone conversations." He has been delighted with the openly expressed threats emanating from the Administration's key foreign and national security policy spokesmen regarding Iran. He would like to see the United States go to war with the Iranians to destroy their government and bring about some kind of regime change, and, judging from recent developments, he just might get what he seeks, which could easily have catastrophic consequences for the entire region and beyond.Adelson is somewhat unhinged on the issue of Iran and has even called for dropping a nuclear bomb on a desert region of the country as a negotiating tactic to show "we mean business" so Washington could then "impose its demands [on Iran] from a position of strength." If Iran continued to resist, Adelson would to drop the next one on Tehran.Adelson's power over policy makers is also evident in what the White House does not do.Indeed, the Donald Trump Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has gone out of his way to defend the killings and also to support the expansion of the illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank.Defense Secretary James Mattis, the only actual adult remaining in the room when foreign policy is discussed, is believed to be the next target for removal.How does Adelson do it? Money talks. He is worth an estimated $35 billion . His fortune came from casinos both in the US and in China, which some might consider to be promotion of vice. To buy and maintain the Republican support for right wing Zionist policies he has donated what is for him pocket change, $55 million so far this year in support of GOP candidates in the Midterm elections. In 2016, he gave large sums to the Trump campaign and to other Republicans, donating $35 million to the former and $55 million to two top Republican PACs - the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund.It is a reasonable investment for him given his views, as through him Israel is able to control a large slice of American foreign policy while also receiving billions of dollars each year from the US Treasury.