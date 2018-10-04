Comment: He's certainly right about the creation of Israel being the trigger for the current state of affairs in the Middle East.
Mahathir Mohamad's comments came after being asked about alleged instances of being a "proud anti-Semite" during his long career in politics, by journalist Zeinab Badawi during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk program on Tuesday.
"If you are going to be truthful, the problem in the Middle East began with the creation of Israel. That is the truth. But I cannot say that," he told Badawi. Labelling Israelis as "special" over other nationalities, Mohamad said that any challenges to the Israeli state's historical narratives, such as questioning the exact number of Jews murdered during the Holocaust, are automatically branded as anti-Semitic.
Quoting his 1970 book The Malay Dilemma, Mohamad was then challenged about describing Jews as "hook-nosed" and who "understand money instinctively." He responded that Malaysians too were the subject of comments like being "lazy" or about their appearance.
"They are hook-nosed," he agreed, before adding that "many people called the Malays fat-nosed. We didn't object, we didn't go to war for that."
At 93, Mohamad became the world's oldest leader in May, when he swept to power for the second time in his career, following the resignation and arrest of Najib Razak amid a massive corruption scandal.
However, his return to power was met with criticism from those who say his previous remarks on Israel were anti-Semitic, with a tweet from US-based Anti-Defamation League (ADF) calling it "unacceptable."
While the Israeli government has yet to comment and the ADL has yet to react to the comments made in his recent interview, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) slammed the remarks tweeting: "such moments by political leaders cannot be tolerated."
Comment: The AJC is politically correct: such politically incorrect statements - no matter how benign - cannot be tolerated. If you observe common biological features shared by a group of people, you are a racist. If you criticize certain groups for massive crimes, you are bigoted. If only there were a way of arresting all the people in the world with unsavory opinions... a global gulag archipelago. Then all would be right in the world. Everyone would be in prison.