Boris Johnson took over the sidelines of the Tory conference in Birmingham outshining the main event, savaging Theresa May's Brexit plan in a speech some are framing as his bid to take the PM's job.The speech, which was high on rhetoric low on new ideas, started off by taking aim at Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. Johnson dubbed Labour a "Tony Benn tribute act," referencing the Jeremy Corbyn's mentor who was prominent in the party in the 1980s.In fact, Johnson's speech had more than a little of an 80s feel, with the MP aping former-PM Margaret Thatcher calling for a home-owning electorate, while attacking Labour for being anti-aspiration and demanding further tax cuts.The speech inevitably hit on Brexit, arguing that it was vital the UK leave the EU on the right grounds. "Do not believe that we can somehow get it wrong now and fix it later - get out properly next year, or the year after. Total fantasy."Johnson was in his element; surrounded by his Tory supporters and the baying media who had mobbed him on his way into the hall.branding it as "not pragmatic, it is not a compromise. It is dangerous and unstable - politically and economically." Before adding: "My fellow Conservatives, this is not democracy. This is not what we voted for. This is an outrage."The clapping was more hesitant when, somewhat surprisingly, Johnson called on the audience to support the beleaguered prime minister, albeit conditionally.Never wanting to go out on a bum note, Johnson finally rallied the adoring Tories, signing off:a standing ovation followed.