© AFP / SAID KHATIB



'I love you'

'Confuse the enemy'

It's nearly 10 p.m. when a group of young Palestinian men begins banging drums and chanting songs, while others attach incendiary devices to balloons all closely watched by Israeli snipers on the border.For six months, Palestinians have gathered regularly along the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for often violent daylight demonstrations against Israeli policies.Organizers say they aim to force the Jewish state to ease its crippling decadelong blockade of Gaza, but residents in nearby Israeli communities say their lives are being destroyed.Israel accuses Gaza's rulers Hamas of controlling the protests.Hamas says that it backs the demonstrations but is not commanding them and that the idea for nocturnal activity came from protesters themselves."Every day the young men on the border invent ways to develop marches and the most recent was the night confusion unit," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.An Israeli military official, who did not want to be named, said the night protests do not pose a new challenge. "Our soldiers, including our snipers, have night vision equipment," he said."There are a few dozen, sometimes a few hundred demonstrators [at night] ... they burn tires, throw incendiary bottles and sometimes grenades and do not represent a more important threat than the daytime demonstrations."The night protests come amid a resurgence in border demonstrations following a brief lull as Egypt and U.N. officials pursued a long-term truce between Hamas and Israel.Those talks have stalled, along with efforts to reconcile Hamas and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' rival Fatah group.As a result, there have been renewed warnings of yet another conflict between Hamas and Israel, who have fought three wars since 2008.Others hurled primitively built sound grenades; the booms resonated across the border."We will not stop launching incendiary balloons until we break the siege on Gaza," said Abu Anas, one of the orchestrators of the night's activities. He insisted the movement was independent of Hamas.Saqer al-Jamal, 22, said he and fellow protesters believe Israeli soldiers fear their actions."The goal is to confuse the occupation and send our message to the settlers nearby that there is no sleep until we achieve our demands of lifting the siege and returning to our country," he said.Rony Kissin, spokeswoman for the Israeli community of Kerem Shalom, which is located next to the Gaza border, called the night protests a "nightmare.""Now they've started to throw sound bombs and it's very, very scary," Kissin said."The children are very afraid of it. It's very dangerous. It is really like a weapon."Just before midnight in one recent protest, dozens of youths approached the fence in an attempt to breach it. One of the youngsters collapsed to the ground. Medics treated the 17-year-old, who was shot in the foot.His family fled Jaffa now inside Israel in the 1948 war. "This confusion will bring us back to Jaffa," Aqaleen said.The border protests since March 30 have been labeled the "Great March of Return" because they call for Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes inside what is now Israel.Israel's use of live fire during the protests and clashes has drawn international concern. Palestinians and rights groups say demonstrators have been shot while posing no real threat. Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas of orchestrating.It also points to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage caused to Israeli farmland by the kites and balloons.