But other reports already proclaimed that her testimony at the hearing was sufficient, which, as WSJ reports, means this may be over by tomorrow...
People familiar with the process said Tuesday that the FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Kavanaugh could wrap up very soon, well ahead of the end-of week deadline.Senators would then be shown the FBI's findings, but it wasn't clear if the public would get a look as well.
GOP aides on the Hill and another person familiar with the process said they were expecting the bureau to conclude its report as soon as late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Agents had interviewed at least four key people as of Tuesday in its background investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. The White House had given the bureau until Friday to wrap up the probe.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on Tuesday the report was expected "soon" and "will be made available to each senator and only senators will be allowed to look at it."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) said that in his 38 years on the Senate, "an FBI report, as far as I know, has never been made public" and that it could hurt the FBI in future investigations if the report was made public.
The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, said "it depends" and she thinks a report it "should be limited" to the committee. She said in her past experience that is what has been done, but she was not clear on the format the FBI would release the results of its investigation.