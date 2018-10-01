© Rob Kim/Getty Images/AFP / Reuters



US rapper Kanye West, fresh from his Saturday Night Live (SNL) controversy, has stirred yet another one, suggesting in an cryptic post that the amendment that abolished slavery is itself "slavery in disguise" and should be nixed.The recording artist, known as one of the few A-list celebrities to rally behind US President Donald Trump, has caused much bewilderment Sunday, sparking a guessing game among his fans when he suggested that it's time to abolish the 13th amendment. The amendment, which came into force in 1865, bans slavery and involuntary servitude, expect as punishment for crime.Kanye posted the perplexing message on Instagram alongside with a photo of him sporting a signature MAGA cap."This represents good and America becoming whole again," he wrote, praising the Trump administration's economy policy.The caption failed to strike a chord with many of his 3.8 million followers, who took to the commentary section to berate Kanye for his "stupid" remarks.Among those who tore into Kanye, was American singer Lana Del Rey. Calling Trump "a loss for the country," she said the rapper's support for the US President makes him "a loss for the culture.""I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level," she wrote, alleging that both share narcissistic traits and are in need of an intervention.West later attempted to tone down his original message, tweeting that he would like to see the 13th amendment not abolished but rather amended.While the clarification has done little to set things straight, some suggested thatDuring his SNL appearance earlier that night, Kanye was wearing a sweatshirt with "FREE HOVER" scrawled across it. Larry Hover is a Chicago gangster who was sentenced to six life terms for murder, leading a criminal enterprise from his jail cell, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering.Kanye's new online antics drew fire from fellow US celebrities.Avengers star Chris Evans stopped just short of calling Kanye an illiterate brute who is not worth debating with."There's nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn't know history, doesn't read books, and frames their myopia as virtue," the Captain America wrote.Moby was another prominent recording artist to call out West, tweeting that he was "a bit surprised" while accusing Trump and his supporters of seeking to reinstate slavery.Star Trek star George Takei saw distinctive parallels between Trump and Kanye. "Both believe they are far more gifted than they actually are," he wrote.Some were supportive of West, however.His stunt has scored points with Trump, however.