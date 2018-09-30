© NEO



"We are convinced that these measures will cool down the 'hot heads' and keep them from ill-conceived actions threatening our troops."

Salman Rafi Sheikh, research-analyst of International Relations and Pakistan's foreign and domestic affairs, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.

The accidental downing of a Russian military plane by the Syrian air defence system is no longer accidental because of the fact the Russian authorities believe that the incident occurred due to the activity of a third party, Israel. The incident itself notwithstanding, the developments following it have also confirmed hownot with the Russians necessarily, but with the Syrians, or may be its purpose was just to frighten the Iranians and the Hezbollah. Whatever the intention, the Russian investigation has concluded thatand that, as the Russian Ministry of Defence said in its press briefing,What the briefing shows is the eroding trust between the two countries, and the developments following this erosion, i.e.,hence, the decision to change things in Syria.By supplying Syria with modern S-300 missile system, the Russians have almost imposedThe S-300 missile system plus the automated air defence management system will certainly prevent such "friendly fire" incidents in Syria, giving theIt will also put the Russians on a powerful negotiating position vis-à-vis other actors of the war.While this system will enable Syria toeven more importantly, the deployment of S-300 system will effectivelyOn a larger geo-political scale, the deployment of this systemmaking the Russian decision a potential disaster for Israel's policy vis-à-vis the Syrian war and the many actors involved in it. Although Israel and the US can still attack Syria or launch missile strikes because of the fact that the Russian and Syrian ability to intercept incoming attacks is limited by the available supply, there is no gainsaying that the presence of this defence system and the air management system will make it a lot more difficult for them to make successful strikes than had been the case until now.The purpose of this deployment has not been diplomatically couched as just modernization of Syrian defence. As the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said without mincing words,The reaction from the US and Israel to this supply has equally shown that the US-Israel nexus, although they understand that the ground situation has dramatically changed, knows the danger involved in launching strikes at this stage.in a telephone call that supplying advanced weapon systems to "irresponsible hands will increase the dangers in the region," and Jsaying the new missile system would be a "significant escalation" to already high tensions in the region.While it is unclear, and sounds even contradictory, how a defence system will cause escalation unless attacked upon first,And, while it is possible that the US and Israel might adopt 'we don't care' attitude vis-à-vis the deployment of this system, hoping to put pressure on Russia so that it might blink and reverse its decision, it is also possible thatIf Israel is any more prudent now than it was when it indirectly forced the downing of Russian plane, it should read the message from Russia about respecting the Russia-Israel defence cooperation agreements and limiting its Syrian intervention considerably.But it is necessary for Russia to make Israel control its rampant and irresponsible behaviorand avoid such further incidents that can spark escalation. And as Russia made it clear, the defence system is hardly against any country; it is only against such attacks as Israel does, and arbitrary violation of Syrian airspace, violations that can cause bigger conflicts to start.