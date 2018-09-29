© Jaclynn Ashley



"As an Israeli Jew, meanwhile, you can live outside the country for twenty years and return a few months before the election, and you'll be able to run without a problem."

Mondoweiss: Explain the political realities you face in occupied East Jerusalem being Palestinian. What are the most significant issues you hope to tackle if you were to be voted into city council?



Abu Sarah: The political reality in Jerusalem is very difficult. We are facing a continuous policy of discrimination starting from canceling the residency of thousands of Palestinians since 1967 to limiting our ability to build legally in Jerusalem.



As a result of the housing crisis, thousands of Palestinians are moving to the West Bank or Jerusalem areas beyond the separation wall, such as Kufr Aqab. Others have decided to build their homes without an [Israeli] permit and risk having their houses demolished [by the Jerusalem municipality].



Finally, the municipality often ignores the basic services it should provide in East Jerusalem such as trash collection, creating public spaces and parking spots, and paving roads. I want to address these issues and push for a new zoning plan for the Palestinian neighborhoods so people can receive [building] permits.



I want to direct more money towards East Jerusalem, which receives today less than 12% of the budget - even though almost 40% of the city's residents live there. I want to fight against discriminatory policies, stop the demolition of houses, and invest in education.



Mondoweiss: Can you explain your run for the seat of mayor and your attempts at suing the Israeli government? Why did you decide to make this a center of your campaign and what do you hope to achieve?



Abu Sarah: Despite Israel's claims of being a democracy, [East] Jerusalem's residents pay taxes, yet are legally not allowed to hold the most important job in the city. Having spent a lot of time in Washington D.C, I am reminded of the saying "taxation without representation".



I believe we have to demand our rights, and even though we are under occupation, we still have rights. I want to challenge the discriminatory policies and I also want to give Palestinians a reason to vote. Right now, only one percent of Palestinians vote in the municipal elections. I believe that part of the reason is because people don't have someone to vote for.



If I succeed in my court case against the Israeli government, I believe I will be able to inspire many Palestinians to get out and vote. But even if I fail, I think my candidacy is already inspiring thousands of Palestinians to think about new strategies of how to engage in activism and politics in our city.



Mondoweiss: Another Palestinian party, Al-Quds Baladi, headed by Ramadan Dabash is also running in the elections this year. However, Dabash's campaign strongly differs from your's, owing to his emphasis on being "non-political." Can you respond to this and explain why engaging with the political realities in East Jerusalem is important for your campaign?



Abu Sarah: I believe that the reason I am not receiving my rights is because of my identity. I am a Palestinian. We cannot ignore the political reasonings behind the discrimination of the Jerusalem municipality against the Palestinian residents.



We are squeezed from every side. We pay high taxes and then our taxes are taken to build settlements in our own neighborhoods. This is political. Arieh King, who represents the interests of the settlers, sits on the city council and has successfully advocated for building more settlements. It's political.



The proposal to detach Kufr Aqab and Shufat refugee camp from Jerusalem and thus getting rid of 140,000 Palestinian residents of Jerusalem is political. So, I don't know how you could separate politics from [the lack of] municipal services.



Mondoweiss: Why do you believe it is important for Palestinians to run and vote in the municipal elections? How do you respond to those who say that Palestinian participation in the elections is "normalizing" and "legitimizing" the Israeli occupation?



Abu Sarah: I believe that saving Jerusalem is the most important thing for us in Jerusalem. Israel is planning to disconnect Kufr Aqab and Shuafat refugee camp from Jerusalem. This would disconnect over a third of the East Jerusalem population. Yet there is no response or a strategy on how to confront this. I don't believe that slogans about freedom are enough to save Jerusalem. It's time for us to take charge and try to do something to stop the discrimination against us.



We've boycotted the municipal elections for decades with no results. Palestinians today work in the municipality in almost all jobs, so why not be in the level of decision makers? While we boycotted the elections, Israel built settlements, refused to develop our neighborhoods and collected taxes without offering services.



Perhaps refusing to join the municipality thirty years ago was right, but we have to review what we have achieved and ask ourselves what we can do better. Repeating the same action and expecting a new outcome is not a strategy.



Those who oppose participating in the elections say that my candidacy makes Israel sovereign over occupied East Jerusalem, but that's not true in international law. It's also not true historically. Raghib al-Nashashibi was the mayor of Jerusalem under the British mandate in a British government and that did not legitimize the British occupation.



Mondoweiss: You have spoken a lot about your views on Palestinian participation in Jerusalem's elections being part of the "national struggle." Can you explain this? How can participation in Israeli elections be part of the Palestinian struggle?



Abu Sarah: Since the signing of the Oslo agreement, the Palestinians in East Jerusalem have suffered tremendously. We've lost connection with the West Bank where people used to come and shop in Jerusalem. Over 70 percent of Palestinians in Jerusalem live in poverty. One third of all settlers in the West Bank live in East Jerusalem.



The Palestinian Authority negotiated a peace agreement 25 years ago, but the Jerusalem that I know and grew up with has been disappearing. I remember protesting the Har Homa settlement when I was 17 years old, and today there are 25,000 people living there.



On the other hand, tens of thousands of Palestinians are leaving the city since they can't find housing or can't afford living in it. I believe keeping Jerusalem residents in Jerusalem is the most important action to take right now for the Palestinian struggle. Israel has succeeded in driving Palestinians out of the city and I haven't seen any successful strategy on how to combat that.



I believe we have failed to fight this discriminatory system from outside and we should try to fight the system from inside. I agree that there are no guarantees that we will succeed, but it's worth a shot.



Mondoweiss: Palestinian candidates in Israel's Jerusalem elections oftentimes face serious backlash from Palestinian nationalists who staunchly oppose Palestinian participation in the municipal elections. Have you faced any pressure to withdraw, and, if so, how have you responded to it?



Abu Sarah: Yes, all of those on our list have faced pressure to withdraw, and some have decided to give in to those threats. At our press conference we had a couple of young Palestinians throw eggs at us. It was sad that they chose to throw eggs instead of speaking with us and explaining why they disagree with our initiative.



My response is simple: give me an alternative to what we are doing. Arguing that this is a mistake without outlining an alternative plan that could help the residents of Jerusalem is being defeatist.



Mondoweiss: Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem don't often turn out for elections. Less than two percent of Palestinians voted in the last municipal elections. What reactions have you received from other Palestinians during your campaigning? Are more Palestinians willing to vote now than in the past? Or have you discovered that most continue to be against the idea?



Abu Sarah: Five years ago, I believe just about one percent voted in the elections. However, this is partially because there was no Palestinian ticket that they could vote for. I would say that about half of the people I meet are supportive of participating in the elections, while the other half are strongly against it.



I believe that tens of thousands of Palestinians in Jerusalem support participating in the elections. However, there are a few hurdles from every side. There is a scare campaign by various Palestinian political groups to intimidate people and stop them from voting. On the Israeli side, even though we are six weeks before the elections, we still don't know where the polling stations will be and people still don't know where they should vote.



Mondoweiss: If Palestinians in East Jerusalem decided to turn out to vote, how would this move realistically affect the political climate in East Jerusalem? How do you think it would affect the everyday realities of the some 350,000 Palestinians residing in East Jerusalem?



Abu Sarah: If Palestinians in East Jerusalem vote in large numbers we will hold multiple seats in the municipality and could be part of important committees, and therefore part of the decision making in the city.



But beyond addressing all the issues I mentioned above, I think winning the seat of mayor - or even coming close to winning - would create an earthquake in Israeli and Palestinian politics. We will shift the paradigm. It will make many people uncomfortable and will change the conversation about the future of Jerusalem. We will be able to break the status quo.



I believe such a win will inspire hope and will send a message to people in East Jerusalem that we can't sit idle while we lose our city. We can do something and we can succeed.

Jaclynn Ashly is a journalist based in Bethlehem, Palestine. You can find her on Twitter @jaclynnashly