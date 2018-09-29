© Wikipedia / User Kalan

The bilateral trade between Iraq and Russia has grown by 52 percent to $1.4 billion a year over the past 24 months, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi told Sputnik.The ambassador noted that Moscow and Baghdad would continue their joint work on increasing trade and cooperation in various areas, including energy."There are [Russian-Iraqi] military equipment contracts and they are being implemented ... Iraq is open for everyone," the ambassador emphasized.Russia and Iraq have for years been maintaining cooperation in various fields, including education and the law enforcement. Energy is one of the areas where the two countries have the most number of joint projects. Particularly, Russian state-owned and private energy companies, including Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, actively cooperate with the Iraqi authorities.