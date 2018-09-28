U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier this year demanded that North Korea swiftly give up its nuclear weapons, has said that it could take years to achieve those results in negotiations.Trump told a news conference in New York.Trump's comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was making plans to visit Pyongyang again next month to prepare for a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Trump held an unprecedented first summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12 that yielded a broad pledge by Kim to "work toward" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Trump said afterward he expected results within months.Since then, however,Despite the lack of progress, Trump has boasted repeatedly of having "a wonderful relationship" with Kim and said