© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Stern US rhetoric has again been heard at the UN General Assembly, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning that North Korean sanctions must "continue vigorously," while threatening Pyongyang with "isolation" if it misbehaves.Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Pompeo said that if Pyongyang strays from the path of diplomacy and denuclearization, it will "inevitably lead to ever-increasing isolation and pressure."He noted, however, that much work remains to be done.Trump also said on Tuesday that more talks with Kim are expected "pretty soon." During talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the US leader also had some nice words for the man he once branded "a madman."The North Korean leader is in fact "really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen," Trump said.