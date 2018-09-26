© Paul J. Richards / Agence France-Presse

© Verizon Wireless



The largest mobile telecommunications provider in the US, Verizon Wireless, has been experiencing massive outages. East Coast and south of the country have been reportedly hit the hardest by the disruption."Verizon Wireless is currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it," the telecom giant's Support service posted on Twitter.The East Coast and the south of the country seem to be affected by the outage the most, according to the website DownDetector.