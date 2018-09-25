but the incidence of continuous snow cover in the third week of September in this locality is quite a rarity,"

A Štrbské Pleso resort in the High Tatras was white, covered with three centimetres of fresh snow on the morning of September 25, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) wrote on its Facebook profile.the meteorologists wrote, as cited by the TASR newswire.Starting with 1,000 to 1,100 metres above sea level, a snow cover temporarily arose in some places in Slovakia. At Štrbské Pleso, there were three centimetres of snow.the meteorologists summed up.