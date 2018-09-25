snow
The first snow of the new season in Bulgaria fell on Botev Peak in the Stara Planina mountain range on September 25, web camera footage from the mountain showed.

At 2056 metres, Botev Peak is not among the top 10 highest mountain peaks in Bulgaria.

After a cold front entered the region, Bulgaria saw drastically dropping temperatures and strong winds that caused damage in several parts of the country.

Part of the insulation of a high school in Montana was brought down by the wind, reports on September 25 said.

On September 24, most of the facade of a shopping centre in the town of Blagoevgrad was torn off by strong winds. The building dates back several decades, to Bulgaria's socialist era, and the cladding was installed in 2014. An investigation into the incident, in which no one was injured, is proceeding.

Strong winds in the Sliven region, which according to mid-morning reports on September 25 reached up to 140km/h, hampered the work of firefighters who since the night before had been battling a large blaze near a thermal power plant.

In several cities and towns, including Sofia and Plovdiv, there were reports of fallen trees and branches, in some cases damaging cars.