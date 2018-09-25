Earth Changes
The Carpathian mountains in Ukraine receive early snowfall
Menafn
Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:15 UTC
Snow fell on Pip Ivan of the Chornohora mountain range on the border with Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, the Chornohora range search and rescue post reported on the Facebook page.
"As of 7:20 am, September 25, it was snowing on Pip Ivan Mountain in the Carpathians. The wind was 5-6 m / s. The temperature was -5°C," the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported, ground frosts and wind gusts up to 20 m / s are expected in Ukraine in the coming days.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The Carpathian mountains in Ukraine receive early snowfall
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Early autumn snow falls on Botev Peak, Bulgaria
- Genetic havoc: New Gene-Editing Report highlights risks to human health and our environment
- Bolton & Mattis offer competing reasons for 'protracted occupation' in Syria
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- Say what? Mother arrested and thrown in jail for taking daughter's cell phone away in act of discipline
- Sweden's new parliament ousts PM Lovfen with vote of no-confidence
- Man wearing vest with mysterious 'dangling cables' arrested at Berlin airport
- Indonesian teen rescued after being lost at sea for 49 days
- Popocatépetl volcano erupts in Mexico
- Dead whale washes ashore in Amagansett, New York
- Was the downing of Russia's Il-20 part of a joint UK-French-Israeli op?
- Iran apprehends 22 in connection to Ahvaz terror attack
- 'Spy mania': Moscow summons Norwegian envoy over 'absurd' detention of Russian Senate employee
- But of course: US State Dept says S-300 in Syria will put 'coalition' troops at risk
- Facebook teams up with US government to influence foreign elections
- Women, rise up! We need to protect our men from unproven, life-destroying accusations
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Robert Felix - Onset of crop losses, cosmic rays and cold climate (3 of 3)
- Bolton & Mattis offer competing reasons for 'protracted occupation' in Syria
- Sweden's new parliament ousts PM Lovfen with vote of no-confidence
- Was the downing of Russia's Il-20 part of a joint UK-French-Israeli op?
- Iran apprehends 22 in connection to Ahvaz terror attack
- 'Spy mania': Moscow summons Norwegian envoy over 'absurd' detention of Russian Senate employee
- But of course: US State Dept says S-300 in Syria will put 'coalition' troops at risk
- Facebook teams up with US government to influence foreign elections
- UK begins 'resettling' White Helmets, says Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
- Diplomat: Russia has established a no-fly zone over Latakia province
- Truth? - Truth is evaporating before our eyes
- Russia mulls dropping Lunar space project with NASA for joint effort with BRICS countries instead
- #MeToo landmine finally blows - hypocritical Dems admit allegations against Ellison 'need to be investigated'
- SOTT Focus: Stephen Cohen: Who Putin is not
- Will the downing of Russia's IL-20 be the beginning of the end of Israeli hubris?
- S-300 delivery to Syria shows Israel who's in charge, not to hurt relations, say analysts
- Libya seeks UN intervention: 110+ dead in wake of Tripoli battles
- Lisa Page believed Rosenstein's Trump tape talk was serious
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu offers support for Venezuela during visit, condemns interventionism
- Tensions grow as China, Russia and Iran lead the way towards a new multipolar world order
- Russian MoD spokesman: Israeli F-16 hid behind Russian Il-20 plane to avoid Syrian missile
- Say what? Mother arrested and thrown in jail for taking daughter's cell phone away in act of discipline
- Man wearing vest with mysterious 'dangling cables' arrested at Berlin airport
- Indonesian teen rescued after being lost at sea for 49 days
- Women, rise up! We need to protect our men from unproven, life-destroying accusations
- Container ship sails through the Arctic for the first time
- Arrested: 2 Israeli border guards accused of 'stripping, sexually harassing' Palestinian women
- Asian firms shift production to other regional factories as China tariffs hit
- Report: Native Americans should get off the reservations and escape poverty trap
- Russian Humor: Company to award Salisbury poisoning suspects with trademark for Chemicals Production
- Syrian army shifts two divisions from Idlib to southern Syria to eliminate Daesh
- Western establishment puppet Navalny faces new charges for violating street protest rules
- The worst police shooting yet - UPDATE: Officer fired
- The end of scientific integrity? Cochrane Collaboration expels critic of Big Pharma - 4 other board members resign
- Presumption of guilt: Democratic Senator adheres to #MeToo mandate on Kavanaugh accusations
- Iowa freight train derailment sends rail cars plunging into river - bridge destroyed
- 'You were not coaching': Serena Williams display of anger at coach over US Open scandal
- Good samaritan may face charges for rescuing animals during Hurricane Florence without a permit
- IRS could pull anti-Kavanaugh groups' non-profit status for clear violation of terms in disrupting hearings
- Man given a 'pass' after sexual assault; losing his government job was punishment enough
- Agents take 2,000 migrants into custody at single border crossing, drug cartels use distraction for shipments
- Roman-era painted tomb unearthed in Jordan
- New book gathers high-level testimony that CIA/NSA actively prevented sharing of intel that would stop 9/11
- Dalai Lama's recent remarks on migrants follow a CIA, Nazi and slavery-linked history
- The Skripal affair's prequel - Britain investigates the "Great Forgery" of 1924
- Unique medieval Venetian coin found in abandoned Swedish port intrigues scientists
- Fossil found in Russia closes case on mystery of "world's oldest creature"
- A long time ago, America needed Syria
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Wikileaks docs reveal Assange bid for Russian visa
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Debunking Churchill: It's time to face the painful truth that Winston's vanity and recklessness cost countless British lives and lost the empire
- When Khrushchev toured America: 'No sour cabbage soup for these people'
- Genetic havoc: New Gene-Editing Report highlights risks to human health and our environment
- Test run: Space junk net successfully completes capture test
- Here's what you need to know about the Russia's S-300 missile system
- Prototype invention promises new audio clues for the diagnosis of IBS
- Newly discovered neuron circuit directly connects the gut to the brain
- Japan's 'hopping rovers' land successfully, send first images of Ryugu asteroid
- NASA balloon films atmospheric turbulence in noctilucent clouds
- Deep sea gulper eel caught in rare video by Nautilus expedition in Hawaii
- Human egg cells produced in the lab
- Animal Cognition: Toddlers and chimpanzees share a surprising unspoken language
- Ex-Google CEO Schmidt predicts two separate internets, led by US & China
- Worst idea ever: Climatologists want to build a wall around Antarctic ice sheets to protect them
- Researchers identify earliest known animal though analyzing fossilized cholesterol molecules
- Gaia satellite detects a shake in the Milky Way
- The next big 'space weather' event poses an astronomical risk to modern man
- 'Deep creep' discovery near California's deadliest faults could explain mystery earthquakes
- Mysterious infrared signal from a neutron star detected by researchers
- Region head predicts cloned woolly mammoths will roam Siberia again within a decade
- Live long & prosper: Real-life Planet Vulcan orbiting 'Star Trek' sun & could host life
- The Moon is electric
- The Carpathian mountains in Ukraine receive early snowfall
- Early autumn snow falls on Botev Peak, Bulgaria
- Popocatépetl volcano erupts in Mexico
- Dead whale washes ashore in Amagansett, New York
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Robert Felix - Onset of crop losses, cosmic rays and cold climate (3 of 3)
- Flash flooding in Texas, Kentucky kills 2
- Football club grounds closed due to sinkhole in County Monaghan, Ireland
- 5 dead, 9 missing after flash flood strikes the town of Periban in Mexico
- Floods hit Bangkok and adjacent districts after torrential rain, Thailand
- North India wreaked by rains: Death toll jumps to 25 as floods, landslides hit Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global cloud bands shift - Wheat and rice yield down - What's next?
- Waterspout filmed over the York River, Virginia
- Fake News: Volcanologist blasts The Sunday Times for Katla volcano fearmongering
- 'The whole beach is gone!' Huge 7.5metre deep sinkhole suddenly appears at same location in Queensland, Australia as one in 2015
- At least 4 dead after record rainfall causes flash floods in northern Tunisia - almost a foot of rain in 24 hours
- Swollen river sweeps away vehicles as flash floods hit Himachal Pradesh, India
- Deadly 'Child of Krakatau' volcano erupts 56 times in one day in Indonesia
- 20 rescued from Rohtang Pass after 4 foot of fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Azerbaijan capital struck by rare eruption of mud volcano and flooding on same morning
- 2 foot of September snow in 24 hours damages apple, potato crops in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- The House of Cards is Falling: The shake up at Cochrane
- Strange Bedfellows: GMO & Vaccine Partnerships
- Aboriginal Foodies: The chef transforming society through gastronomy using 60,000-year-old recipes
- The link between diabetes meds and flesh-eating genital infections
- Increasing muscle strength can improve brain function
- Chaga mushroom tea: The many benefits of this health-boosting beverage
- CDC say Alzheimer's disease and dementia cases to double by 2060
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Nectar of the gods?
- Regular sauna use lowers risk of disease
- Brainwashed by the mainstream media: Americans aren't ready to demand affordable healthcare - RT's Keiser Report
- Increasing your life expectancy: Modern medicine's impact on the extension of life
- Antibiotic-Resistant superbugs are getting deadlier - viruses may be a solution
- Do psychotropic drugs enhance, or diminish, human agency?
- Resistance to change: After 80 years cosmetic chemicals are still unregulated
- WHO study finds global lack of physical activity rising especially in wealthier countries
- The Impossible Burger: Vegan GMO burger that 'bleeds' hits hundreds of fast food locations including 'Organic' ones
- The problem with excessive earwax
- The Tennessee Sudden Infant Death Syndrome cluster: How Wyeth concealed the DPT vaccine SIDS link
- SOTT Focus: A Tale of Two Studies: Looking Beyond Headlines to Decode What the Science Really Says About Diet
- Low carb diet 'should be first line of approach to tackle type 2 diabetes' and prolong lifespan
- The Child is the Father to the Man: 9 Foundational habits young men should start now to raise themselves right
- Expectations: Exploring the invisible forces that shape human behavior
- Getting to know how others see you can help you see yourself
- The liking gap: Do people enjoy your company more than you think?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
Recent Comments
I WOULD LOVE MORE THAN LIFE TO MEET THIS MAN OF PEACE, TO SIT DOWN, TALK MARTIAL ARTS, HAVE A FEW GAMES OF CHESS AND JUST HANG OUT.. I WOULD SO...
Israel are trying to provoke, knowing they have shit for brains USA back up, LET THE COUNTRYS OF THE WORLD IMPOSE SANCTIONS ON THE NOT SO MIGHTY...
35 years old technology of S-300 and its variations are for Syria and Iran only, S-400 for China, India and now turkey and the Russians are start...
tribes must request permission before engaging in new economic activities Sounds like the tribes need independence for government interference .....
"The target was spinning like you would expect an uncooperative piece of junk to behave, but you can see clearly that the net captures it, and...