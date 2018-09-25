The temperature was -5°C," the report reads.

On September 25, the first snow fell in the mountainous regions of Ivano-Frankivsk region.Snow fell on Pip Ivan of the Chornohora mountain range on the border with Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, the Chornohora range search and rescue post reported on the Facebook page."As of 7:20 am, September 25, it was snowing on Pip Ivan Mountain in the Carpathians. The wind was 5-6 m / s.As Ukrinform reported, ground frosts and wind gusts up to 20 m / s are expected in Ukraine in the coming days.