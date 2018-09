© REUTERS / Carlo Allegri



US President Donald Trump has wrapped up his address before the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.Emphasizing the need for a "reinvigoration" of the UN-led Syrian peace process and saying that "our shared goals [in Syria] must be the de-escalation of military conflict along with a political solution,""We urge the United Nations-led peace process be reinvigorated, but rest assured" he said.Targeting Tehran over its assistance to Syria in its fight against terrorism, Trump said that "any solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the corrupt dictatorship in Iran." This, he said, included working with other countries to reduce the purchases of oil from Iran.Recalling his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year,after energy-related restrictions are introduced in November.Praising cooperation between the US and its Gulf allies, Trump said this cooperation, together with the efforts of the US military, contributed to Daesh's* military defeat.to work with friends and allies to deny radical Islamic terrorists any funding, territorial support," Trump said.Washington reneged on President Trump's earlier promises to withdraw from Syria following Daesh's defeat. On Monday, Secretary of Defenseto "prevent the return of [Daesh] while at the same time diplomatically supporting...the Geneva process."Trump accused countries of "abusing" the openness of the US market, charging some with "relentless product dumping, forced technology transfer, and the theft of intellectual property."Noting that" Trump suggested that part of the problem stems from the World Trade Organization's lax standards. "For example, countries were admitted to the [WTO] that violate every single principle on which the organization is based," he said.Washington slapped China with 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion-worth of Chinese exports on Monday amid the escalating trade conflict between the two countries.Complaining about rising global oil prices, Trump accused OPEC nations of "ripping off the nations of the world. I don't like it, and nobody should like it," he said."The United States stands ready to export our abundant, affordable supply of oil, clean coal, and natural gas," Trump added, reiterating his commitment to increasing US energy exports.Trump said that his administration is taking a "hard look" at US foreign aid to ensure that the US provides aid only to those who "respect" the US and are America's friends.He also said that the US would assert its sovereignty and" Telling the assembly that the US would not "tell other nations how to live," Trump noted that the US expects other countries to "honor America's sovereignty in return."Trump told the General Assembly that the US would not participate in the Global Compact for Migration initiative. "in accordance with its national interests, just as we ask other countries to respect our right to do the same, which we are doing. That is one reason the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration," he said.Praising what he called a "bold and new push for peace" in the Korean Peninsula and saying he appreciates the personal efforts by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in this direction,The remarks are a far cry from Trump's inaugural General Assembly address in 2017, during which he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea and mocked Kim with the epithet "Rocket Man."Trump attacked the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro, suggesting that Caracas' policies have led the oil-rich country to the brink of ruin and announced that"Today I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we've made. In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," US President Trump said, with this boast prompting laughter from the audience. "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay," Trump said before continuing.Ahead of his address,*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.