© Timothy A. Clary / AFP

US President Donald Trump prompted unexpected laughs from world leaders when he told the United Nations General Assembly that the American economy is "booming like never before"."I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," he said in response.It's not fully clear whether Trump's statement or his reaction to an alleged cry from the audience in response to his words sent the leaders into laughter.The camera quickly shifted to show the German delegation laughing at the suggestion.