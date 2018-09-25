© Global Look Press

Despite the Trump administration's hawkish rhetoric aimed at Tehran, the US president apparently thinks that Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani is a "lovely man" - and even hinted that the two could meet in the future."Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.Although critics allege that the summit was an over-hyped flop, Trump claims to have developed a "very special bond" with Kim during their brief time together in Singapore. Could similar sparks fly with Rouhani? Perhaps, but the Iranian leader has stated that he sees no value in meeting with his American counterpart, and won't consider such a meeting until he feels that Washington genuinely wants constructive engagement with Tehran.Trump's lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has even publicly advocated for overthrowing the Iranian government. Speaking to members of Iranian expat and dissident communities in the US on Saturday, Giuliani said that regime change was "going to happen" - although he didn't elaborate on exactly when.