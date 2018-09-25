trump rouhani
Despite the Trump administration's hawkish rhetoric aimed at Tehran, the US president apparently thinks that Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani is a "lovely man" - and even hinted that the two could meet in the future.

"Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The tweet's friendly tone contrasts sharply with the Trump administration's hostile posturing towards Iran - a tweet-tactic that Trump also employed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. After lobbing numerous insults at Kim and openly threatening Pyongyang, Trump declared in May that he would be "honored" to meet with the North Korean leader. Overnight, Kim went from "Little Rocket Man" to a "smart cookie." The pair later met at a historic summit in Singapore in June.

Although critics allege that the summit was an over-hyped flop, Trump claims to have developed a "very special bond" with Kim during their brief time together in Singapore. Could similar sparks fly with Rouhani? Perhaps, but the Iranian leader has stated that he sees no value in meeting with his American counterpart, and won't consider such a meeting until he feels that Washington genuinely wants constructive engagement with Tehran.

The tweet is all the more surprising because the Trump administration had distinguished itself with its hardline anti-Iran policies - going so far as to unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that seriously strained relations with Washington's European allies. On all fronts, Iran is in the crosshairs of the Trump administration. Defense Secretary James Mattis has called Iran the world's biggest state-sponsor of terrorism, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed to use sanctions to punish Iran for its military presence in Syria.

Trump's lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has even publicly advocated for overthrowing the Iranian government. Speaking to members of Iranian expat and dissident communities in the US on Saturday, Giuliani said that regime change was "going to happen" - although he didn't elaborate on exactly when.