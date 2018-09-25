© Konstantin Chalabov / Sputnik

Over 700 kids fell out of windows to their death in Russia in 2017, while 500 others tragically died during summer holidays due to safety violations, an ombudsman said, urging a nationwide program to change the "scary" trend.Children falling out of windows has become "a huge problem" in the country, Anna Kuznetsova, Russia's ombudsman for children's rights, said at a Monday press-conference in Moscow."More than 700 children fell out of the windows this year. It's a scary figure. In fact, this is enough to fill two schools," she said.The increase in the tragic figures has been blamed on numerous safety violations across the country, Kuznetsova said."Only in recent days, we saw three tragic incidents. In Perm, a child died under an 8-meter pillar in an abandoned building; a schoolgirl was killed in Sevastopol after falling from a swing; and in Zelenograd (Moscow) a teenager was crushed by a fallen football goal," the ombudsman said.During this summer's all-Russian action entitled "Childhood's Safety"activists have inspected thousands of infrastructure assets used by children and sent the authorities more than 3,500 letters, informing them of violations Kuznetsova said. Almost half of those appeals were met with a positive response and the shortcomings have been removed, she added.The ombudsman urged the regional authorities across Russia to develop a special programs to ensure that children are comfortable and safe in the street, at playgrounds and various public places to decrease the mortality in accidents. The Russian parliament should also come up with a special regulation on operating the facilities that pose a threat to the health and life of children, she added.