After a period where most Democrats were quiet about the accusations against Ellison, Hawaiian Sen. Mazie Hirono finally came out against him on Sunday.
Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committe who has achieved a new prominence - and media power - since the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made her a familiar face to many Americans, was asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper about Ellison on "State of the Union":
"I've been very clear that I make no excuses for anybody who engages in this kind of behavior," Hirono said.
She then suggested that the accusations against Ellison should be investigated.
"And as far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated and appropriate action taken."
Hirono then quickly changed the subject to the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
I find it strange that she didn't mention the need for an FBI investigation against Ellison. After all, she believes there should be an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh, according to MSNBC, even though the FBI would have nor more jurisdiction in the case than it does in Ellison's. (It has none in either situation.)
The left's agenda is clear as day. Ellison is a member of Congress who is the Democrat Party's candidate to be the state of Minnesota's chief law enforcement officer. Democrats will only briefly mention Ellison's sexual assault accusations when they have to, but they spend all day talking about the allegations against Kavanaugh.
The media are hardly much better. Just watch this softball interview of Ellison on PBS from Friday night.
However, I understand why Hirono wouldn't want to talk about the allegations against Ellison for very long because the pressure against him is building up as his ex-girlfriend and accuser, Karen Monahan, releases more evidence against him.
Monahan has alleged that Ellison sent her threatening text messages and once dragged her off a bed by her feet, according to Fox News.
Monahan also alleged that she had medical records that can corroborate her story.
Now, we can finally see those documents. On Wednesday, Monahan released a medical document on Twitter that cites both emotional and physical abuse.
"She states that she was in a very stressful environment for years, emotional and physical abuse by a partner with whom she is now separated," the document read.
There is also no speculation about who the document is referring to.
"She identifies the individual she was involved with as Congressman Ellison, and she is worried about retribution if she identifies him publicly," the document added.
Ellison also faces accusations from another woman, Amy Alexander, who has a police report to document the fact that she filed a complaint.
Hirono called for "appropriate action" to be taken.
One step toward "appropriate action" would be for more Democrats to come out against Ellison.
Malachi Bailey is a writer from the Midwest with a background in history, education and philosophy. He has led multiple conservative groups and is dedicated to the principles of free speech, privacy and peace. @mbdissident
