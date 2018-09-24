Cavusoglu Maduro
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
"Bilateral relations in various areas have been strengthened," between Turkey and Venezuela said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country "is doing all that it can to support Venezuela" [to] overcome the difficult situation brought on by United States-led and European Union and Canadian supported sanctions. During a visit to Caracas to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries Friday, Cavusoglu condemned the foreign intervention methods, which are being used in the hope of "isolating" Venezuela.

"I would like to insist, once again, that Turkey will continue to support Venezuela... We are against isolation measures. We are against sanctions. We favor dialogue and exchange between individuals," Cavusoglu said after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

Cavusoglu highlighted the fact that "economic cooperation has deepened and bilateral relations in various areas have been strengthened" between the countries as proof of his government and country's commitment to the South American country.

He said despite Venezuela going through a "critical period... several Turkish investors are interested" in the country because they acknowledge its potential.

In that vein, he said Turkish Airlines "plans to increase the frequency of its flights to Caracas" to one per day.

When asked about his opinion of the Venezuelan government's cryptocurrency, the Petro, Cavusoglu said that "if the Petro can be used" for transactions "well, with pleasure" our investors will do so.

"We always try to use local currencies in our transactions... given that the United States government has used the dollar as a tool of aggression. Many countries now prefer to use their local currencies."

Arreaza, for his part, highlighted the "brotherhood" between Venezuela and Turkey, noting that "in times of attack, of siege" against his country, Turkey has "given them a helping hand, a sister's hand, and we have designed a formula of efficient cooperation."

Cavusoglu also met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez, during his stay in Caracas, according to EFE.

Two cooperation agreements were signed by the two countries to strengthen their diplomatic relations.