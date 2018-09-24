© Credit: Russian Defense Ministry



Long-range protection

Fully automated

© Ministry of Defense



Better protected, less visible

Armed with powerful missiles

© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



On the heels of an Israeli air raid on Syria, which saw the downing of a Russian plane, Moscow will now deliver S-300 anti-aircraft systems to Damascus.The Syrian Army has long sought to procure the S-300 from Russia, but talks which began in mid-2000 were interrupted by the civil war in 2011.The downing of a Russian patrol pane by the Syrian missiles - which Moscow said was caused by Israeli jets using the plane as 'cover' - has now changed the game.The S-300 family was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s, andDepending on specific variant of the missiles used (export versions are slightly less capable),which was the figure mentioned by the Russian Defense Ministry. If confirmed,which Russia had previously planned to deliver to Syrian forces.after taking off from their bases within Israel. Combined with the lethal capability of the missiles, this couldThe S-300 operations are fully automated andIt also can easily and rapidly change firing positionsExport variants of the S-300 have compatibility with the original Russian systems curbed, but the Russian Defense Ministry said it was planning to integrate Syrian air defenses with Russian assets in Syria.To avoid being spotted by the enemy, S-300 launchers and auxiliary vehicles use various means of masking, like versatile camouflage nets. The launchers are also usually placed in trenches. Though looking like a low-tech solution,In addition, an S-300 battery may be supplemented with a special device, which detects incoming anti-radar missiles and shuts down the S-300 radar stations while deploying decoys and jammers.The S-300 uses an array of medium-to-long-range missiles to hit airborne targets. Most variants carry 130kg (287lb) to 150kg (330lb) fragmentation warheads with semi-active homing systems.Though not the newest of its sort,