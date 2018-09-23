© AP Photo/Pyongyang Press Corps Pool



Sputnik discussed the statement with Howard Stoffer, associate professor of national security at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences.The South Korean presidential spokesperson called the agreements achieved by North and South Korea nothing less than a proclamation of an end to the state of war. To what extent do you share this feeling?I think that's an overstatement;the two Koreas are basically saying they want to defuse the border, they want to defuse the situation and don't feel that they are in a state of hostilities anymore, but in order to really end the war,so it's a much more complicated process, but it was a very symbolic statement as the whole visit of President Moon, the president of the Republic of Korea, to the North Korean side was a symbolic visit and that's one of the symbolic things that they did, he even called it himselfso it's not a legal statement in any way.When you think about the rhetoric that was coming out of the North Korean leader's mouth in the last 18 months and his promises to bomb the island of Guam and bomb certain cities in America, it's unprecedented the speed at which this has happened; have you got any other comments to add to what you said earlier?I think you're right, the kind of comments that were occurring just a year ago were frightening, quite frankly. We could see a war or even worse a nuclear exchange take place on the peninsula, and now we have a different kind of rhetoric and it's a peaceful rhetoric, which is the right direction to go in.This is been going on for 65 years, so when I say it's symbolic, it's very important that the language and the gestures to each other now are peaceful and it's a very positive step forward, which reminds me very much, because I remember, I'm a little bit older, I remember when East and West Germany started reaching out to each other under Willy Brandt to the East German regime and there were hopeful signs that there could be a rapprochement; this is sort of the same thing,I don't know if it'll end in any kind of unification, butparticularly, the symbolism of being on Mount Paektu, which is where all Koreans believe they originated, this volcano, this site at 9,000 feet between China and North Korea where both leaders stood and took pictures there and basically proclaimed their unity.I was thinking about this the other day; when you think about this young North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the aggressive comments that he was making and all of a sudden this has completely unraveled and turned around; it's an amazing situation when you think about his strategy 12 months ago and then he's completely turned it around. Why has this young man suddenly turned almost 180 degrees in the way he's positioning this whole thing, because it's an amazing story really, when you think about it?Yes, you're right, and I think we have to look back and remember that President Moon invited the North Koreans to come to the Olympics, the winter Olympics that were being held in the city that sounds like the North Korean capital, but it's Pyeongchang.And then they sent an entire team and they had a team that was not very good, but it was a combined team to play hockey in the games, they marched under a flag that they had used before in the Olympics, a sort of a Korean flag, and the sister of Kim Jong-un came to South Korea and was treated with tremendous respect and dignity, and honour, and so I think that side of Kim Jong-un was basically massaged, he saw an opportunity, becauseAnd they responded in a small way and then eventually they agreed to have their two meetings. First one and then another historic meeting on the border at the DMZ, the demilitarized zone, between North and South and then, of course, that led to the meeting between United States President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.So I think that whole history there was like an opportunity that was exploited andYou may read in your history books that's how the United States reached out to China back in the 1970s; it started with ping-pong diplomacy, when the American ping-pong team went to Beijing and it was the first time that an American team had ever entered Communist China at the time, and that lead to eventually Henry Kissinger arranging a meeting between Mao Zedong and Richard Nixon, the president.So I think these are the kind of steps that need to be taken. The same thing when Richard Nixon met with Leonid Brezhnev of the Soviet Union back in the 1970s; again,