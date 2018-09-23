This also explains why the far left attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford refuse to testify before next Thursday.
Democrats know if they delay the Kavanaugh vote for another week his confirmation process will be over.
Tucker Carlson explained the senate procedure on his Friday show.
Make no mistake about it. Democrats are using the Christine Ford media fiasco not to get to the truth, but to prevent Trump from placing a justice on the Supreme Court.
Tucker Carlson: Here are the basic facts about it. According to the original schedule most of us assumed was real two weeks ago the senate should have already voted on the nomination by now and Kavanaugh almost certainly would have been confirmed. He had the numbers. And then the wrinkle. Democrats leaked the name of Christine Ford to the press. Ford alleges that sometime back in high school, about 36 year ago, Kavanaugh jumped on her at a party and groped her over her clothes. She's provided very few details including when and where it allegedly happened. Kavanaugh has denied the story entirely and so has the other person Ford said was present, a man named Mark Judge. That's pretty much what we know. In order to know more we're going to need to hear from Christine Ford. But both sides once agreed on that because it's obvious she should have a chance to speak. Everyone thought that was a good idea. It was a consensus view. Republicans in the senate asked for her to testify this week, she refused. They offered to send a staff to her house in California to take her testimony privately and she refused that too. Finally they asked her to testify this coming Monday, she said she won't but she won't explain why she won't. Ford's attorneys now say she's willing to explain herself in the senate next Thursday.Via Tucker Carlson Tonight
Thursday is a significant date in this story. Because of senate rules which are complex, if Ford testifies next Thursday the vote on Kavanaugh will be pushed back at least another week. In this environment that very well means - forever. His nomination will be over.
And so will any Trump nomination to the court. There is a time before the midterms for the White House to introduce and vet a new candidate. Democrats will have prevented the president from filling this vacancy. We'll have just eight justices for the foreseeable future. And probably until there is another Democratic president. You may have voted for Trump in hope that he would put reasonable people on the Supreme Court. But TOUGH!