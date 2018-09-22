chinese american flags
China has canceled the visit of its Navy commander to the US in response to the sanctions imposed by Washington against Beijing over its military cooperation with Russia, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

On Thursday, the US State Department imposed sanctions against Beijing's defense procurement agency, the Equipment Development Department (EED), for its "significant transactions" with Russian arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. The restrictions were triggered by two major arms deals agreed between Beijing and Moscow - a 2017 agreement for 10 Su-35 fighter aircraft, and a 2018 deal to supply the S-400 air defense systems.

"The Chinese side has made the decision to immediately call back People's Liberation Army Navy head, Shen Jinlong, who was taking part in the 23rd International Seapower Symposium and planned to make a visit to the US," the ministry said in statement as cited by Ria Novosti.

Also on Saturday, China's Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador in Beijing to lodge "stern representations" and protest the sanctions by Washington.

"The US approach is a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations, a full manifestation of hegemony, and a serious breach of the relations between the two countries and their two militaries," the Chinese Defense Ministry's spokesperson Wu Qian said on official Wechat account.