US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has authorized the addition of 33 Russian defense and intelligence officials and entities to the ever-growing US sanctions list and also targeted a Chinese military entity for buying Russian arms.The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) of 2017 instructs theAnyone dealing with those on the sanctions list faces at least a warning from the US as well.The Equipment Development Department, China's leading arms acquisition body, and its director, Gen. Li Shangfu, have been slapped with various restrictions,a US State Department official told the media during a briefing on the new round of sanctions, on condition of anonymity.The move against the Chinese military by the US State Department comes amid an escalation of the trade war between the two countries. Washington this week announced import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with Beijing promising to respond in equal measure.Yet another seemingly hostile move by the US is theIf true, they will have to disclose additional information to the American authorities and mark their products as being from a foreign agent, or face expulsion from the US market.The group of Russians targeted by the new round of sanctions