© Leonhard Foeger/Pool/Reuters



A Tory internal memo that suggests Theresa May will be forced to stand down as leader "soon after March 2019," and which details a list of pros and cons of possible candidates to replace the PM, has been leaked to the Telegraph.On the day May's Chequers Brexit trade proposal has been roundly rejected by the EU 27 nations,that has reportedly been circulating among Conservative MPs since April. It tells colleagues to "manoeuver [sic] immediately,"including leading Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.In a sign of the growing unrest over the direction of the party, the dossier, believed to have been written by a Tory MP in April but re-circulated in recent days, isThe dossier provides a blunt assessment of 27 candidates, both cabinet and non-cabinet MPs, including the "bookies [sic] favourite"because "the front-runner never wins." Prominentwho is seen as "the party's favourite," will be unlikely "to succeed to the last two," it claims.It also carrieswho, the dossier suggests, is "thinking he has a chance" but "not a hope," and describesFormer Brexit Secretarypretends "not to be interested, but is. Won't succeed," the document claims.to succeed May, who is "near the front of the pack coming up on the rail."The leak comes as 27 EU leaders met in Salzburg, Austria toaccording to European Council President Donald Tusk.Tom Newton Dunn, political editor of the Sun, has tweeted that May had obviously been taken aback by the EU's response, saying she was "visibly angry and shaking throughout" her post-summit press conference.